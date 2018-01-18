'Lumen Christi forms students in faith, virtue and academics'

CatholicAnchor.org

Lumen Christi High School is a 7-12th grade school that is part of the Anchorage Archdiocese Catholic School System.

Founded in 1996 as a ministry of St. Benedict Church, Lumen Christi’s mission states that the school “aims to provide a rigorous Catholic education in a Christ-like environment.”

As the largest Catholic high school in Anchorage, Lumen Christi serves students from Catholic parishes throughout Anchorage and beyond, as well as Orthodox and Protestant congregations.

According to the schools stated goals it aims to produce graduates that have “a worldview centered in the teachings of Jesus Christ,” and who are “servant leaders in the church, community, and society.” Additionally graduates should “strive to live justly and value service to others before self,” and be “confident and prepared for life’s challenges.” The school works to form students who “respect and value and dignity of others as made in God’s image”

In addition to a robust academic schedule, the school offers morning Mass at 7:15 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays in its new Archangel Chapel. Students also log 20-40 hours annually in service hours to the school and wider community.

Recently the school launched a National Honor Society chapter to acknowledge those students in 10th-12th grade who stand out in scholarship, leadership, service and character.

Currently there are 74 students with a student-teacher ratio of 12 to one. Tuition is $6,500 for seventh and eighth grade and $6,950 for ninth through 12th grade.

To learn more about Lumen Christi, call 245-9231 or visit lumenchristiak.com.