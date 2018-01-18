'Lumen’s new athletic director sees link in faith and sports'

CatholicAnchor.org

Lumen Christi High School in Anchorage has a new athletic director for their 7th-12th grade programs.

John Warren took over the co-ed sports program this fall. He told the Catholic Anchor that he has a degree in political science and exercise science from the University of Nebraska, and has enjoyed helping a wide variety of teams over the years as an athletic trainer before arriving in Alaska almost 17 years ago.

Since then, he’s been a pharmaceutical and surgical sales representative along with coaching soccer on the side.

“I was looking for something different that would be more personally fulfilling,” he said, and when Billy Hunt left the position of athletic director to pursue work in another state, Warren felt things “fell into place” for a professional move.

Warren’s wife, Alicia, is from the Tousignant family, long-time members of Holy Family Cathedral. The Warrens have been married nearly 14 years, and with their three children, Sabrina, Amara and Tiernan are members of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.

Warren said there is an intersection between faith and sports.

“The things the church teaches — helping others, being a support to each other, how you handle losing — all of those lessons carry over to the sports field,” he said.

“I’m really excited to be at Lumen,” added. “There’s a strong Catholic foundation here and great teachers.”

Lumen Christi offers volleyball, cross-country, tennis, soccer and basketball.