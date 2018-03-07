'Mat-Su couple honored for 64-year marriage'

CatholicAnchor.org

Clyde and Mary Lovel have been selected to represent the state of Alaska in the search for having one of the longest lasting marriages in North America. Couples nominated across the U.S. and Canada had each been married at least 60 years.

The search was held in conjunction with area observances of World Marriage Day which is sponsored by Worldwide Marriage Encounter. Celebrations are held each year on the second Sunday in February to honor the lifelong commitment of husband and wife. World Marriage Day events provide visible signs of support to couples so they continue to make the daily decision to love one another.

Clyde and Mary Lovel were honored for their 64-year marriage on Feb. 11 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wasilla.

Clyde and Mary live between their Alaska homestead at Sherman City Hall and Wasilla. The Lovels were married on June 17, 1954, in La Mesa, California, and have four children, 13 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Mary is an Alaskan author of five books: an historical series about the gold rush in Nome and two nonfiction books life on the homestead along the Alaska Railbelt in the 1960s. Clyde enjoys painting and continues to build onto and maintain the homestead. The Lovels were featured on episodes of Railroad Alaska and in numerous articles, including in the Smithsonian.

For those who know the Lovels, it is evident that they are still deeply committed to each other as they seek to spend their days together, holding hands, kissing goodnight and praying the rosary before bed.

The 2018 longest married couple in the United States, based on the nominations submitted, is Mota and Avanelle Young from Bowling Green, KY. They have been married for more than 81 years, having made their marriage vows on April 14, 1936.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers weekend retreats for couples, priests and religious order brothers and sisters around the world, in different languages and in different faith expressions. Worldwide Marriage Encounter is the largest pro-marriage movement in the world. Weekends in Alaska are available in Spanish and English. For more information, go to alaskawwme.org or call Deacon Bill or Sherry at 907-631-0484.

English 2018 Weekends:

Holy Spirit Retreat Center: May 4-6, Nov 17-19

Saint Therese’s Camp: Aug 17-19 (camping/RV’s welcome)

Spanish 2018 Weekend:

Holy Rosary Academy: March 10-11th (No overnight stay required)