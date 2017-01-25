'Mat-Su pro-life advocates set to march in Palmer on Jan. 28'

CatholicAnchor.org

Alaska Right to Life is sponsoring a pro-life march in Palmer on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. to pray for an end to abortion and give peaceful public witness to the dignity and rights of unborn babies.

“Each year, since Roe vs. Wade was decided, hundreds of thousands of pro-life Americans have made their way to Washington, D.C., to demand an end to abortion,” a statement from the groups said. “But D.C. is a long way for we Alaskans to travel, so why not stay closer to home and still share the same message — abortion is a travesty of epic proportions and it must be stopped!”

The upcoming march in Palmer is open to the public. The rout is tailored to allow families with children to more easily participate. Marchers will gather at the Palmer Train Depot at 11 a.m. From there, they will walk a short rout through downtown Palmer, stopping to pray outside the office of abortion doctor Susan Lemagie (425 E. Dahlia Ave.) and also pausing to pray outside Gov. Bill Walker’s Mat-Su offices (515 E. Dahlia Ave.).

The march will conclude back at the depot for a rally and refreshments. Attendees are encouraged to bring signs.

For more information, contact Christopher Kurka at (907) 276-1912.