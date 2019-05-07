'Mat-Su student honored for academics, putting Catholic faith into practice'

The world of competition and sports is familiar with the title “Triple Crown,” but educators at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic School (OLV) in Wasilla are celebrating their own three-time honoree — sixth grade student, Edward Scott Almenas.

The 11-year-old student was the first place winner in the school’s spelling bee, geography bee competitions, and a first place winners at the school science fair.

Described as a “motivated and tenacious learner,” by school Principal Joyce Lund, Almenas took his acadmic effort to the next level.

He participated in the recent Alaska State Spelling Bee and later took third place in the Alaska State Geo Bee. Most recently he placed first in his category at the Alaska Science and Engineering Fair, and was among the top ten projects overall among middle schoolers. He was also nominated to apply for a spot at the annual Broadcom Masters National Science Fair in Washington, D.C.

An avid reader, motivated and focused learner, Almenas has attended OLV since kindergarten. He is a regular lector at the 11:30 a.m. Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Wasilla, where he also volunteers as an altar server, cantor and member of the school’s Spanish choir.

“He is a reliable, eager volunteer in the school’s outreach ministries including a devoted summer volunteer with the eccumenical project between our school, Trinty Lutheran Church of Palmer and their community garden that serves the Palmer Food Bank,” Lund said of her student. “Edward continues to develop his talents in pursuit of God’s crowning glory.