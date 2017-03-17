'Nationally known priest to address challenges & benefits of free market capitalism'

CatholicAnchor.org

How does a free market approach to economics take into account our Christian duty to care for the poor and marginalized?

This is one of several questions to be explored when Father Robert Sirico, the founder and president of the Acton Institute, speaks in Anchorage on March 22 for a lunch conversation at the Bear Tooth Theatre.

Father Sirico will also examine whether a society can “avoid the potential injustices that might arise from an abuse of free market capitalism,” and whether there are “inherent challenges to the poor and vulnerable” in such a system.

The presentation will be hosted by the Alaska Family Council, a non-profit Christian public policy organization dedicated to protecting and strengthening the family.

The Acton Institute is a non-partisan think tank whose mission is to “promote a free and virtuous society characterized by individual liberty and sustained by religious principles.”

As president of the Acton Institute, Father Sirico lectures at colleges, universities and business organizations throughout the U.S. and abroad. His writings on religious, political, economic and social matters are published in a variety of journals, including: The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Forbes, London Financial Times, Washington Times, Detroit News, and National Review.

He is often called upon by members of the broadcast media for statements regarding economics, civil rights and issues of religious concern, and has provided commentary for CNN, ABC, BBC, NPR, and CBS’ 60 Minutes, among others.

Father Sirico was awarded an honorary doctorate in Christian Ethics from the Franciscan University of Steubenville. His pastoral ministry has included a chaplaincy to AIDS patients at the National Institutes of Health and he is the pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

For more information about the upcoming presentation, call (907) 279-2825 or go online to akfamily.org.