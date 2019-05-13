'New clergy assignments announced across Anchorage Archdiocese'

Archbishop Paul Etienne has issued the following clergy assignments for parishes across the Anchorage Archdiocese. The assignments were announced at weekend Masses on May 11-12. The new assignments are effective July 1.

The meaning of various titles, as described in canon law, is listed below.

PASTOR: The proper pastor of a parish. He is entrusted to exercise pastoral care of the community under the authority of the archbishop. He carries out the functions of teaching, sanctifying and governing the parish in cooperation with other priests, deacons and lay members who may assist him.

PAROCHIAL ADMINISTRATOR: When a parish is without a pastor, the archbishop may designate a parochial administrator. He is bound by the same duties and possesses the same rights as a pastor unless the archbishop establishes otherwise.

PAROCHIAL VICAR: The parochial vicar is a priest who assists the pastor in the pastoral work of the parish.

Father Patrick Brosamer

Father Brosamer will become the pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Soldotna. He is currently the parochial administrator at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Anchorage and Our Lady of the Snows Mission in Girdwood.

Father Armand Dice

Father Dice will become the parochial vicar at Sacred Heart Church in Wasilla, Our Lady of the Lake Church in Big Lake, St. Bernard Church in Talkeetna St. Phillip Benizi Mission in Trapper Creek, and St. Christopher Mission in Willow. He is currently the parochial vicar at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Anchorage and Our Lady of the Snows Mission in Girdwood.

Father Daniel Hebert

Father Hebert will be re-appointed as the parochial vicar at St. Patrick Church in Anchorage.

Father Michael Ko

Father Ko will become the pastor at Our Lady of the Angels Church in Kenai. He is currently the parochial vicar at Sacred Heart Church in Wasilla, Our Lady of the Lake Church in Big Lake, St. Bernard Church in Talkeetna, St. Phillip Benizi Mission in Trapper Creek, and St. Christopher Mission in Willow.

Father Scott Medlock

Father Medlock will become the pastor at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Anchorage and Our Lady of the Snows Mission in Girdwood. He was also re-appointed as canonical pastor at St. John Neumann Mission in Cooper Landing, Holy Family Church in Glennallen, Sacred Heart Church in Seward, and St. Francis Xavier Church in Valdez. He is currently pastor at St. Patrick Church in Anchorage.

Father Jaime Mencias

Father Mencias will become the parochial administrator at St. John the Baptist Church in Homer and St. Peter the Apostle Mission in Ninilchik. He is currently the parochial vicar at St. Michael Church in Palmer

Father Frank Reitter

Father Reitter has been re-appointed as the pastor at St. Mary Church in Kodiak.

Father Arthur Roraff

Father Roraff, currently the parochial administrator at St. Andrew Church in Eagle River has been appointed pastor of the parish.

Father Michael Shields

Father Shields, who served at the Church of the Nativity of Jesus in Magadan, Russia, will become the pastor at St. Michael Church in Palmer.

Father Leo Walsh

Father Walsh who is returning from his studies in Rome, will become pastor of St. Patrick Church in Anchorage. He has also been appointed as adjutant judicial vicar for the Anchorage Archdiocese’s tribunal.

Father Robert Whitney

Father Whitney will become the parochial vicar at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Anchorage and Our Lady of the Snows Mission in Girdwood. This appointment is effective on Aug. 5. He is currently the parochial vicar at St. Benedict Church in Anchorage.

Deacon Kevin Klump

Deacon Kevin Klump, currently a seminarian for the Anchorage Archdiocese will complete his formation and be assigned as a transitional deacon at St. Michael Church in Palmer.