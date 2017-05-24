'New clergy assignments announced for Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne announced the following clergy assignments for the Anchorage Archdiocese. All assignments are effective July 1, unless noted.

Deacon Robert Whitney will be ordained a priest on June 23. He will serve as parochial vicar at St. Benedict Church in Anchorage where he will work with St. Benedict pastor Father Tom Lilly.

Father Michael Ko, will move from parochial vicar at St. Benedict Church to serve as parochial vicar at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Big Lake, St. Bernard Church in Talkeetna, St. Phillip Benizi in Trapper Creek, Sacred Heart Church in Wasilla and St. Christopher in Willow. He will live in Big Lake.

Benedictine Father Mark Stronach will move from parochial vicar at Our Lady of the Lake in Big Lake to return to Mt. Angel Abbey in Oregon.

Father Armand Dice, from the Archdiocese of Cotabato in the Philippines, is assigned as parochial vicar at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Anchorage.

Father Michael Kim, from the Korean Missionary Society, is assigned as parochial vicar at Holy Cross Church in Anchorage. He will also provide sacramental assistance, as needed, within the archdiocese. He arrives in Anchorage later this summer.

Father Shijo Kanjirathamkunnel joined fellow Vincentian priests in ministering at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral, effective Feb. 27, 2017.

Father Arthur Roraff, the parochial vicar at St. Andrew Church in Eagle River, is appointed as director of vocations, effective immediately.

Father Luz Flores was appointed as chaplain at the Alaska Native Medical Center, in addition to being pastoral director at Holy Spirit Center, effective April 7, 2017.

Deacon William Finnegan is reappointed as judge of the archdiocesan tribunal, effective immediately.

Deacon Dave Van Tuyl was appointed director of deacon formation, working under Deacon Mick Fornelli, the director of the deacon ministry, effective March 28, 2017.

Mike Franklin is reappointed as the parish life director for St. Francis Xavier Church in Valdez, effective immediately.