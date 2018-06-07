New clergy assignments effective on July 1

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne announced the following clergy changes last month. They take effect July 1.

Anchorage Archbishop Emeritus Roger Schwietz will retire as pastor at St. Andrew Church in Eagle River but will remain in Alaska. Father Arthur Roraff will move from being parochial vicar to parochial administrator of the parish.

Oblate priest Father Tom Killeen is retiring from his ministry as the pastor of St. Joseph Church in Cordova. He will be replaced by Father Michael Kim, of the Korean Missionary Society. Father Kim will move from parochial vicar at Holy Cross Church in Anchorage to being the parochial administrator at St. Joseph. Father Andrew Lee will remain as parochial administrator at Holy Cross.

