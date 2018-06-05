'New leadership at Holy Rosary Academy in Anchorage'

CatholicAnchor.org

A new principal and vice principal have been named for Holy Rosary Academy in Anchorage.

The kindergarten through 12th grade school announced that Lisa Williams will take over as principal and Austin Welsh will become the vice principal for the upcoming academic year.

Williams replaces outgoing principal Catherine Neumayr, who is stepping down to care for her parents in California after leading the school for the past seven years.

Williams is a graduate of Georgetown University in with a bachelor’s in international relations. She began her career as a Marine and specialized in logistics. She has taught at Holy Rosary from 2001 to 2003 and rejoined the school from 2013 to 2018 after raising her four sons. She has been teaching the fifth grade and served as the head of the elementary for the last three years. She has a Master of Science in education from Alaska Pacific University.

Welsh, a graduate of Thomas Aquinas College, is stepping into the newly created vice principal post after teaching 7-12 grade classes at Holy Rosary and serving as head of the upper school under Neumayr.

“They will make a terrific team,” Neumayr said of the school’s new leaders. “I could not be happier with the outcome.”

Neumayr expressed confidence in Williams, noting that “the continuity and excellence of the school will continue in her able hands.”

As for Welsh she said his “passion for the classical approach will be superb for the upper school.”