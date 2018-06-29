'News Briefs & Happenings around Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

The following is a round up of news items and happening across the Anchorage Archdiocese.

Invitation to thank Catherine Neumayr

All are invited to express gratitude to Catherine Neumayr, who recently stepped down as principal of Holy Rosary Academy in Anchorage. After seven years leading the school, Neumayr is moving to California to care for her parents. A Mass and potluck will take place on July 12, 6 p.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage. Attendees are asked to bring a dish starting with the first letter of their last name. For more information, call Maureen Klump at 223-2120.

Shroud of Turin scholars headed to Alaska

A presentation by two scholars on the Holy Shroud of Turin will take place Aug. 1-2 at All Saints Episcopal Church in Anchorage (corner of F Street and 8th Ave). Both presentations begin at 7 p.m.

Scholars of the American Confraternity of the Shroud will deliver the presentations. Dr. Cheryl White is from Louisiana State University in Shreveport, LA., and Father Peter Mangum is the rector of St John Berchmans Catholic Cathedral in Shreveport, LA. The event takes place on two separate evenings — with the same presentation given each night. Admission is free but due to limited seating attendees must reserve seats by obtaining tickets at All Saints Episcopal Church. There is a recommended donation of $10 per person to help cover costs of airfare, lodging and expenses for the presenters. Over the past year Dr. White and Father Mangum have been hosting a podcast, “Man in the Shroud,” in which they have explored new developments in Shroud studies and ancient documents pertaining to its use in the life and witness of the church. For more information, call 279-3924.

Mass celebrated at Native hospital

Every Sunday at 11 a.m., Mass is celebrated at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage for patients and families. Masses are celebrated in Conference Room 2, near the cafeteria.

Organize a local Marriage Encounter weekend

Marriage Encounter weekend experiences can be scheduled in various locations across the Archdiocese of Anchorage. This ministry offers married couples a chance to reconnect, renew intimacy and romance and celebrate unity. Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers fully guided weekends by a Catholic priest and presenting teams. These gatherings do not involve public or small group sharing. Applications are due one month prior to any chosen weekend. For more information about this opportunity, visit alaskawwme.org. To start a waitlist for a weekend outside of the Mat-Su and Anchorage areas call Deacon Bill or Sherry at (907) 631-0484.

CSS building a donation team

Many Catholic Social Services programs are in constant need of specific donations and it relies on volunteers to help supply them. To join a team and receive emails about needs as they arise, contact Clara Williams at cwilliams@cssalaska.org or (907) 222-7335.

Donations needed for the homeless

The donation room at Brother Francis Shelter is empty and those experiencing homelessness are in need. Items needed include warm clothing, shoes, boots, socks, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, razors, toothbrushes, towels and coffee. Donations can be dropped at Brother Francis Shelter, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, contact Clara Williams at cwilliams@cssalasak.org or (907) 222-7335.

Meal preparation volunteers needed

Clare House, a shelter for mothers and children, is in need of summer volunteers to comprise a Meal Team for the third Sunday of July and August. Those interested in preparing meals for these specific dates can contact Clara Williams at (907) 222-7335 or cwilliams@cssalaska.org.

Drivers of big rigs needed

Catholic Social Services is constantly helping its clients move. From moving homeless individuals into their own homes, welcoming refugees to their first home in the United States or dropping off donations to those who need them most, the agency needs assistance. Volunteers who own a vehicle that can transport items such as couches, kitchen tables, mattresses and dressers are invited to contact Clara Williams at cwilliams@cssalaska.org or 907-222-7335. She will put volunteers on a call list as needs arise.

Summer Catholic camp registration

The summer’s first session of St. Therese’s Camp in the Mat-Su Valley begins June 24. The Catholic camp serves children in grades 3-8. Camp weeks are June 24-29; July 1-6; July 15-20; July 22-27; and July 29-Aug 3. Some financial aid is available. St. Therese’s Camp offers a weeklong residential Catholic camp experience. For more information, call Rudy at 907-232-2066 or visit stthereseak.com.

Inaugural Thomas Merton Alaska conference set for September 28-29

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Father Thomas Merton’s Alaska visit, the Archdiocese of Anchorage and the newly-formed Alaska Chapter of the International Thomas Merton Society will co-host the Thomas Merton in Alaska Conference at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Anchorage. The event takes place Sept. 28-29.

Festivities open with an optional field trip to Eagle River, and to the site of the former monastery of the Precious Blood Convent where Father Merton began his 17-day Alaskan itinerary and gave his initial talks to nuns in September 1968. The property now belongs to St. John’s Orthodox Cathedral. The field trip will also include a short walk to St. Sergius Chapel in the woods and a look at the icons in St. John’s Cathedral.

Participants will then convene at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton that Friday evening and Saturday to hear Merton scholars and others share their perspectives about Father Merton’s legacy. Special emphasis will be placed on the importance of Father Merton’s little-known Alaska sojourn. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of his death on Dec. 10, 1968.

Conference speakers include Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne, Jonathan Montaldo, a pre-eminent Merton scholar and writer and editor of several Merton anthologies, Dr. Paul Pearson, the current director of The Thomas Merton Center at Bellarmine University. Pearson is a renowned Merton speaker and founding member of the Thomas Merton Society of Great Britain and Ireland. Also speaking will be Ron Dart, a member of the National Executive of The Thomas Merton Society of Canada and a widely published author and speaker on Merton. Kathleen Witkowska Tarr rounds out the presenters. She is an Alaskan writer and author of the newly published “We Are All Poets Here,” a blend of spiritual memoir and biography, and the first book that delves into Merton’s Alaska journey. The conference concludes with a panel discussion by interfaith religious leaders on Father Merton’s views on spirituality.

Registration for the conference is required as space is limited. Early-bird registration by July 31 is $40 (this includes one lunch), and regular registration after July 31 is $50. The optional tour in Eagle River (transportation provided from the conference site) is $20. Registration closes Sept. 21. To register and for more information, visit mertoninalaska.org.

Native prayer group meets Thursdays

At St. Anthony Church in Anchorage the Native Kateri Circle meets every Thursday at 11 a.m. for prayer, faith formation and a potluck. For more information, call 337-2583.

