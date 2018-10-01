'News & Events across Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

The following is a list of news briefs and upcoming events from around the Anchorage Archdiocese.

St. Francis Awards Banquet

The 2018 St. Francis Stewardship Awards Banquet will be held in Anchorage on Oct. 24. The annual event recognizes those dedicated individuals and groups throughout the Archdiocese of Anchorage who serve generously in support of the work of the church in their parishes. The banquet takes place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in the Lunney Center. Festivities kick off with a 5:30 p.m. social, followed by a 6 p.m. dinner and awards ceremony. The cost is $280 for an eight-person table or $35 for individual seats. For more information, contact Melissa Hernandez, development associate in the Office of Stewardship & Development, at (907) 297-7790 or mhernandez@caa-ak.org. To reserve tickets or a table, visit archdioceseofanchorage.org/st-francis-stewardship-awards.

Poker tourney to aid Catholic school

Our Lady of the Valley Catholic School in Wasilla will hold a Texas hold’em poker tournament on Oct. 6 at the American Legion Post 15 (1500 Mystic Circle, Palmer). The event includes a $100 buy-in donation for food and fun. Players check in at 5 p.m. and shuffle and deal at 6 p.m. The many prizes include a $300 door prize. First prize earns bragging rights, a trophy, entry into the 2019 poker tournament and more. For more information, call 376-0883 or email ksmith@valleycatholicschool.org. Spots are limited.

Winter youth retreat at Catholic camp

Registration is open for “Glory Bound,” a three-day retreat for middle school youth (grades 6-8) at St. Therese Camp in the Mat-Su Valley. The December retreat provides opportunities to reconnect with faith and the St. Therese’s Camp community. The summer staff will return to lead three days full of camp activities including sledding, playing on the frozen lake, snowball fights, music, making Christmas ornaments and cookies and more. The camp will also have Mass, confession, adoration, cabin talks and spiritually-focused sessions. New and previous campers are welcome. To register visit stthereseak.com. Registration is $89 before Oct. 26 and $96 afterwards. Some financial aid is available. For more information, contact camp director Rudy Poglitsh at 907-232-2066 or email campdirector@stthereseak.com. To register online, go to sttheresescampak.com

Parish mission open to all

St. Benedict Church in Anchorage has opened its Oct. 1-3 parish mission up to the public. The three-day event will include the following daily schedule: 6-7 p.m. adoration, 7-8:30 p.m. mission talk, 8:30 p.m. Oktoberfest and fellowship. The second day of the mission will include a separate session at 10 a.m.

Titled “New Beginnings, Back to Basics,” the mission features presenters Deacon Glenn Harmon and his wife Linda Harmon. The couple has been in fulltime ministry for 27 years giving over 500 parish missions and retreats. They have shared their Catholic faith with more than 200,000 people around the United States and Canada, and have written two spiritual books that have been read by people around the world. Married 48 years, the couple has two daughters, four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

According to organizers, the Harmons’ teaching style is very practical and down to earth — coming from a couple that has “personally experienced the love, mercy, forgiveness, hope and healing of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

For more information, contact St. Benedict Church at (907) 243-2195.

Youth retreat with Archbishop Etienne and Sr. Genevieve

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne and Sister Genevieve, EHJ, are offering a retreat for young adults from the evening of Oct. 12 until noon on Oct. 14 at Holy Spirit Retreat Center in Anchorage. The retreat will offer time for rest, prayer, celebration of the Eucharist, reconciliation, eucharistic adoration and spiritual reflections by the two directors. The retreat is intended to provide a time for young adults to renew their relationship with Jesus Christ. The cost is $200. To register, please contact the Holy Spirit Retreat Center at (907) 346-2343 or hsc@holyspiritcenterak.org.

Youth conference speakers needed

Those interested in speaking at next summer’s Alaska Catholic Youth Conference (ACYC) must submit their workshop ideas by Nov. 1. The theme for the upcoming ACYC is “Joy of Our Faith.” It will be held June 3-7 in Anchorage.

According to a notice about the event, workshops should “focus on the theme and address one of the following: creed, morality, liturgy and sacraments or prayer.” All workshop submissions will be reviewed and selected by Nov. 15. Presenters will be notified shortly after that. To submit a presentation idea or for more information, contact Matthew Beck at mbeck@caa-ak.org or 907-297-7734.

Catholic student club at UAA

A Catholic campus ministry takes place on Thursdays during the academic year at the University of Alaska Anchorage in The Den from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students are invited to bring lunch and enjoy a time of fellowship, Scripture reflections and prayer.

Book an evening with the archbishop

Dates for the coming year’s Evenings of Adoration & Conversation with Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne have been set. Archbishop Etienne is available on the following dates: Oct. 22, Nov. 27, Dec. 17, Feb. 11, March 18, April 15 and May 19-20. Archbishop Emeritus Roger Schwietz is available on January 14. Parishes that wish to host an evening of adoration and conversation can contact Matthew Beck at mbeck@caa-ak.org or 355-3223.

Weekly Masses and adoration

Sun.-Sat., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Blessed Sacrament Monastery, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Sun.-Sat., Perpetual Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Andrew

Mon.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Benedict, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Mon.-Tues., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tues., Thurs., Sun., Daybreak Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 6:15 a.m.

Wed., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 9-10 a.m.

Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Thurs.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Michael in Palmer, 7 p.m.-11:55 a.m.

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Holy Family Cathedral, 7 a.m.-noon

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Anthony, 7-8 p.m.

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Guadalupe, 7-9 p.m.

Sun., Native Mass, Alaska Native Medical Center, 11 a.m.

Daily Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 11:30 a.m.

Tues-Fri., Daily Mass, St. Andrew, 9 a.m.

Organize a local Marriage Encounter weekend

Marriage Encounter weekend experiences can be scheduled in various locations across the Archdiocese of Anchorage. This ministry offers married couples a chance to reconnect, renew intimacy and romance and celebrate unity. Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers fully guided weekends by a Catholic priest and presenting teams. These gatherings do not involve public or small group sharing. Applications are due one month prior to any chosen weekend. For more information about this opportunity, visit alaskawwme.org. To organize a weekend outside of the Mat-Su and Anchorage areas call Deacon Bill or Sherry at (907) 631-0484.

Weekend set to support struggling marriages, Oct. 26-28

Spouses seeking healing and hope in their marriage are encouraged to attend the upcoming Retrouvaille weekend, a program designed to save marriages. While distinctively Catholic, Retrouvaille is open to all married couples regardless of religious affiliation. The two-part program begins with a weekend retreat in Anchorage Oct. 26-28. A follow-up series of presentations can be scheduled at the discretion of the participants. For confidential information or to register for the program, call (907) 863-8000 or email anchorage@helpourmarriage.com or visit the website at HelpOurMarriage.com.

Archdiocese hiring for front desk reception

The Archdiocese of Anchorage is seeking to hire a permanent, half-time employee for front desk reception. Applicants should have good communication skills, proficiency with Microsoft Word and Excel, and a hospitable disposition. The position includes working two days, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and one half day from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tasks include: welcoming visitors, directing incoming calls and visitors, sorting daily mail, setting up conference rooms, taking messages, assisting staff with special projects, and other duties. To download an application, visit archdioceseofanchorage.org. Submit application and resume to mscott@caa-ak.org or fax to (907) 279-3041 or mail to: Archdiocese of Anchorage, 225 Cordova St., Anchorage, AK 99501.