'More news & happenings across the Anchorage Archdiocese'

The following is a list of news and events from around the Archdiocese of Anchorage.

Nashville Dominicans to speak in Anchorage

St. Benedict Church in Anchorage is holding a parish mission, March 18-20, which will be led by two religious sisters of the Nashville Dominicans: Sister Peter Marie and Sister Mary Madeline. The mission is open to the public.

The sisters will explore the theme: “Discovering Christ’s strength in you.”

The mission will begin each evening, 6-7 p.m., with adoration of the Blessed Sacrament followed by confession. From 7-8 p.m. the sisters will deliver mission talks. The evening concludes with food and fellowship from 8-9 p.m.

The theme for each evening is as follows.

Monday: Faith and the Passion of Christ

Tuesday: Hope and the Passion of Christ

Wednesday: Love and the Passion of Christ

A special session will also be given on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

For more information, contact the parish office at (907) 243-2195.

Italian dinner to assist 2022 World Youth Day pilgrims

With the recent World Youth Day in Panama now concluded, Alaskan youth are looking forward to the next global gathering of Catholic young people in Portugal in 2022.

One of the keys to getting young people to World Youth Day is helping them cover the travel costs. To this end, St. Benedict Church will be hosting an Italian dinner and auction on March 30, 6-9 p.m. in the parish hall.

The event will include a seven course homemade Italian dinner. It will also feature a live and silent auction.

For more information, contact the parish office at (907) 243-2195.