'News & Happenings across the Anchorage Archdiocese'

The following is a list of news briefs and upcoming events scheduled across the Anchorage Archdiocese.

Retreat offered to marriage vocation

The upcoming Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekend, May 3-5, will focus on helping men and women lead a greater joy-filled life by affirming and celebrating marriage. The weekend ensures participants’ privacy and requires no public or small group sharing. The event, which will be held at Holy Spirit Retreat Center in Anchorage, is open to married couples, priests and religious. Priests share the weekend with another priest or the presenting priest. Religious are encouraged to bring another religious. Information and applications online at alaskawwme.org. For more information, call (907) 250-5885 or email billandsherry@gci.net

Thomas Merton workshop May 4

Kathleen Tarr, author of “We Are All Poets Here,” a 2018 spiritual memoir involving Thomas Merton’s 1968 journey to Alaska, will teach a one-day seminar, “Writers, Seekers, Pilgrims: A Session on Thomas Merton,” Saturday, May 4, from 2-6 p.m. at the Anchorage Community House on 3502 Spenard Road. The workshop highlights Thomas Merton, the literary man. Participants will explore excerpts from his most famous spiritual writings and will reflect on questions about the nature of their own interior lives and spiritual journeys. Cost is $47 for students/members and $54 for general admission. Space is limited. For more information, visit 49writers.org or call 907-306-3386. Tarr, a frequent writer and speaker on Merton, is founder of the Alaska chapter of the International Thomas Merton Society, and a member of Holy Family Cathedral in Anchorage.

Archdiocese hires former stewardship and development director

The Anchorage Archdiocese has hired Laurie Evans-Dinneen to return to her role as director of the Office of Stewardship and Development. She will replace outgoing stewardship director Nathan McCabe, effective April 1.

Dinneen served in this capacity for the archdiocese from 2014 to 2017, and has 20 years of stewardship and development experience.

“She knows our parishes and goals very well and will quickly be able to step back into the position,” Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne said in an announcement about the hire. “Laurie has a faith-centered stewardship perspective and many of you have seen first hand that she brings energy and innovation to her work.”

Cook needed for summer camp

St. Therese’s Camp in Wasilla is seeking a summer cook who can prepare three meals a day for about 100 people, June 16-June 28 and July 14-August 2. The cook will be assisted by kitchen helpers (12 hard-working high schoolers). Stipend and housing at the camp are included. For more information, contact Rudy Poglitsh at 232-2066 or email campdirector@stthereseak.com.

Chrism Mass with Archbishop Etienne on April 10

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne hopes for a large turnout during the Chrism Mass, a profoundly sacred liturgy, with roots in antiquity and hopes in eternity. The liturgy will be celebrated at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage on April 10 at 7 p.m. A reception will follow.

Sacramental oils, used throughout the 138,000-square-mile Anchorage Archdiocese, will be blessed by Archbishop Paul Etienne at the annual Mass. Joining him will be dozens of priests from across the archdiocese. The clergy will renew their commitment to the priesthood and loyalty to the archbishop — an integral part of the ancient liturgy.

Chrism, from the Greek word chrisma — meaning ointment — is one of the three holy oils consecrated during the Mass. The others are the Oil of Catechumens and the Oil of the Infirm. Together these three sacramental oils are used in parishes throughout the year during the sacraments of baptism, confirmation and holy orders, as well as the consecration of churches, altars, chalices and other sacred items. They are also used to anoint the sick. The oils will be blessed and consecrated and distributed to parishes throughout the archdiocese.

Pilgrimage to Rome and Assisi in July

Father Dan Hebert, parochial vicar at St. Patrick Church in Anchorage, and Mother Mary Louise Kane of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Watervliet, N.Y., are leading a seven-day pilgrimage to Rome and Assisi in July. Pilgrims will depart July 9. For details and to register for the trip, call Regina Tours at (212) 594-8787 ext. 232 or (800) CATHOLIC ext. 232. Email inquiries can be sent to fciraolo@grouplist.com.

Mother’s marriage movement meeting in Anchorage

CanaVox is an international marriage movement founded and led by mothers. The organization, which includes nearly 200 local chapters around the world has launched a local group in Anchorage with the aim of studying and discussing the importance of marriage.

The group meets monthly and provides readings from natural law, practical wisdom and science to equip women to speak effectively and lovingly about the beauty of marriage. According to the website, canavox.com, the goal of the local chapters is to bring people together “face to face to engage in the art of conversation with others” as “we explore the various issues affecting the marriage culture in a calm, thoughtful setting, free from the hostilities often found in today’s public discourse. We are a forward-thinking and solutions-focused network of friends for marriage.”

CanaVox groups typically read a few short essays, personal stories, and view videos that are selected to spark interesting discussions.

For more information about the next meeting in Anchorage, contact Karen McMorrow at (907) 245-5270 or kmcmorrow1@aol.com

Registration for Catholic summer camp is open

Registration for St. Therese’s Camp is open. The weeklong event at the lakeside camp near Wasilla includes a mixture of traditional camp fun and faith-filled experiences. The camp includes water games, canoeing and kayaking, an assortment of games including the popular gaga competition, a climbing wall, archery, campfires, skits and many other events. The camp also includes vibrantly Catholic counselors, opportunities for prayer and Mass with visiting clergy. The cost for those entering grades 3-8 is $327. The cost for those entering grades 9-12 is $365. The weeklong camps run from June 16 to Aug. 2. Some financial aid is available. The high school week is already half full, and grades 3-8 are filling quickly. For more information about the camp, visit stthereseak.com or call Camp Director Rudy Poglitsh at (907) 232-2066 or email him at campdirector@stthereseak.com.

Abortion outreach offers healing

Project Rachel is a confidential support group for post-abortive women and others who have been impacted by abortion. This ministry of the Archdiocese of Anchorage is open to all faith backgrounds and is free and open to the public. For more information, call the group’s confidential phone line at 297-7781 or toll-free (866) 434-3344.

Catholic student club meets at UAA

A Catholic campus ministry meets Thursdays during the academic year at the University of Alaska Anchorage in The Den from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students are invited to bring lunch and enjoy a time of fellowship, Scripture reflections and prayer.

Book an evening with the archbishop

Dates for the coming year’s Evenings of Adoration & Conversation with Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne have been set. Archbishop Etienne is available on the following dates: May 19-20. Parishes that wish to host an evening of adoration and conversation can contact Matthew Beck at mbeck@caa-ak.org or 355-3223.

Our Lady of the Valley School’s dinner auction is April 6

The 12th annual dinner auction fundraiser for Our Lady of the Valley Catholic School will be April 6 with the theme “Aloha.” Tickets are on sale now at $75 a person. More information and tickets can be purchased at olvwasilla.com or by calling the school at (907) 376-0883. Premium tables are also available.

Weekly Masses and adoration

* Sun.-Sat., Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

* Sun.-Sat., Perpetual Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Andrew

* Sun.-Sat., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Blessed Sacrament Monastery, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

* Mon.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Benedict, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

* Mon.-Tues., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

* Tues., Thurs., Sun., Daybreak Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 6:15 a.m.

* Wed., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 9-10 a.m.

* Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Patrick, 6-9 p.m.

* First Fridays, Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Patrick, 6-8 p.m.

* Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

* Thurs.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Michael in Palmer, 7 p.m.-11:55 a.m.

* Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Holy Family Cathedral, 7 a.m.-noon

* Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Anthony, 7-8 p.m.

* Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Guadalupe, 7-9 p.m.

* Sun., Native Mass, Alaska Native Medical Center, 11 a.m.

* Daily Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 11:30 a.m.

* Tues-Fri., Daily Mass, St. Andrew, 9 a.m.

40 day pro-life vigil continues in Anchorage

The international spring prayer campaign 40 Days for Life runs through April 14. Each fall and spring, pro-life advocates gather outside abortion facilities around the world to peacefully stand vigil, pray for unborn babies and help mothers choose life for their children.

In Anchorage, the ecumenical prayer vigil is taking place in front of Planned Parenthood, where abortions are performed at 4001 East Lake Otis Parkway. Vigil participants gather in the public right of way outside the clinic.

According to 40 Days for Life, more than 15,200 unborn babies have been saved from abortion and 99 abortion clinics have closed where 40 Days for Life vigils have taken place since 2007. For more information, contact Patrick Martin at (907) 232-2211 or email PatMartin@AlaskaRightToLife.org. Additional information is available on Facebook at Anchorage 40 Days for Life page.