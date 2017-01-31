'News & happenings across Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

The following is a list of news items and upcoming events from across the Archdiocese of Anchorage.

Catholic student club seeks new members at UAA

The Cardinal Newman Club at the University of Anchorage, Alaska is a campus group for local college students. The club holds meetings on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 4 p.m. in the Cuddy Hall at UAA. The club is also open to high school seniors who wish to get a head start on meeting fellow Catholic students at UAA. For more information about the Cardinal Newman Club, call President Garret Rossing at 715-0776 or Brendon Mezzetti at (206) 496-4141.

Support weekend for struggling marriages

Spouses seeking healing and hope in their marriage are encouraged to attend Retrouvaille (“rediscovery”), a program designed to save marriages. While distinctively Catholic, Retrouvaille is open to all married couples regardless of religious affiliation. The two-part program begins with a weekend retreat in Anchorage Feb. 10-12. A follow-up series of presentations can be scheduled at the discretion of the participants. The cost is $150. More information can be found online at retrouvaille.org or by calling (907) 726-6992.

Mass times at Providence chapel

Our Lady of Providence Chapel at Providence Alaska Medical Center offers a daily 11:30 a.m. Mass. Additionally, a 6:15 a.m. Mass is celebrated on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Abortion outreach offers healing

Project Rachel is a confidential support group for post-abortive women and others who have been impacted by abortion. This ministry of the Archdiocese of Anchorage is open to all faith backgrounds and is free and open to the public. For more information, call the group’s confidential phone line at 297-7781 or toll-free (866) 434-3344.

Father-daughter dance in Palmer

The 20th Annual Father-Daughter Valentine Dance will take place at St. Michael Church in Palmer on Feb. 11. The dance runs 6:30-9:30 p.m. and the theme is “50s Sock Hop.”

Tickets are $5 and will be available after all weekend Masses. Those planning to attend from outside the parish can call the church at 745-3229 to purchase tickets.

Catholic school open house

Holy Rosary Academy in Anchorage will hold an open house on Feb. 15, 6-8:30 p.m. Students will lead tours of the campus and teachers will be on hand in the classrooms to answer questions about curriculum. All tours finish at the office of Principal Catherine Neumayr who will be available to talk with families and answer questions. Holy Rosary is a K-12th grade Catholic school located at 1010 West Fireweed Lane. For more information, go to hraak.com.

Become a sidewalk counselor

An Anchorage pro-life group, Alaska Right to Life, is recruiting sidewalk counselors. As the last line of hope for unborn children, counselors provide interventions to women entering Planned Parenthood. “We are actively engaging them with a kind and caring message that is focused on the Gospel,” said spokesman Pat Martin. To equip the counselors with the proper approach for this outreach, Alaska Right to Life is offering free Saturday training sessions over the coming months. The sessions include both time in the classroom and on the sidewalk. The next session is scheduled for Feb. 18, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. For more , call Martin at 232-2211 or email PatMartin@AlaskaRightToLife.org.

Retreat to explore St. Louis-Marie de Montfort’s secrets

The Legion of Mary’s annual silent retreat is Feb. 3-5 at the Holy Spirit Center in Anchorage. Oblate Father Andrew Sensenig of the Diocese of Juneau will be the retreat master. Retreatants will explore, the two secrets of Saint Louis-Marie de Montfort. He was a 17th-century French priest with a special devotion to the Blessed Mother. The event is open to all men and women and costs $240. For more information, call Liz at 947-8335.

Native prayer group meets Thursdays

The Native Kateri Circle meets every Thursday at 11 a.m. for prayer, faith formation and a potluck at St. Anthony Church in Anchorage. For more information, call 337-2583.

Patriotic rosary at St. Benedict

A patriotic rosary is prayed twice each month, on the first and third Mondays, at St. Benedict Church in Anchorage. According to organizers, the gatherings focus on prayers for peace, an end to abortion, strengthening families and building strong foundations of faith in younger generations. The prayer begins at 6 p.m. and takes about 40 minutes. Booklets are provided.

Fatima pilgrimage open to Alaskans

Alaskans are invited on a pilgrimage to the Marian shrines of Western Europe, March 19-April 1, 2017, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the apparitions of Fatima. In addition to visiting Fatima, Portugal, where the Blessed Virgin appeared to three children, the pilgrimage makes stops across Spain and France. Prominent sites include Santiago de Compostella, Avila, Zaragoza, Montserrat and Lourdes. There are only about a dozen spaces remaining. For more information, contact Bob McMorrow at (907) 273-1552 or send an email to rmcmorrow2@aol.com

Scholarships offered for Catholic summer camp

The Anchorage arm of the Catholic Daughters of the America is offering three scholarships for one week (July 16-21) at St. Therese’s Camp in Wasilla for the 2017 summer session. The scholarship is open to all students in 5-7th grade. Applicants should submit a 250-300-word essay on “Ways to serve God at Camp through my Catholic Faith.” Applications and more information are available at local parishes. For more information, email kewhitney@alaska.net. You can also call Kerry at (907) 230-4726. Application and essay must be postmarked no later than March 1 and sent to the following address: CDA Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 243953, Anchorage, Alaska 99524-3953.