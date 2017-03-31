'News and happenings across the Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

The following is a list of notices and upcoming events across the Archdiocese of Anchorage, Alaska.

Theology & Literature at Cathedral

The next Theology & Literature meeting will take place in St. Paul’s Corner Book & Gift Store next to Holy Family Cathedral at 7 p.m. on April 20. Participants will discuss “Man Alive,” by G.K. Chesterton. The upcoming book discussion is open to the public.

Foundation helps Nonprofits, schools & churches

The Alaska Community Foundation offers the Strengthening Organizations grant program to fund projects that will help Alaska nonprofits become better equipped to meet their missions. Eligible nonprofit organizations apply for grants to build the capacity of their organizations. Eligibility is limited to 501(c)3 nonprofit, or equivalent, organizations located in Alaska. Equivalent organizations may include tribes, schools and churches. Applicants are strongly encouraged to speak with staff ahead of time to discuss their project and to submit a draft proposal for review. For more information, contact program staff at grants@alaskacf.org or call 907-334-6700. More information is available at www.alaskacf.org.

Fundraiser set for World Youth Day

Alaska youth planning to attend the 2019 World Youth Day gathering in Panama will hold an Italian dinner fundraiser on May 6, 6 p.m., at St. Benedict Church in Anchorage. The seven-course dinner includes homemade pasta, desserts, gnocchi, stuffed mushrooms, bruschetta and more. Dinner will be in the parish basement. There will also be an auction. For more information, contact Elise Zajicek at 273-1541. Those interested in donating items for the auction may drop them by the St. Benedict office or contact Zajicek.

Divine Mercy Holy Hour on April 23

St. Andrew Church in Eagle River will hold a special Holy Hour on Divine Mercy Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m. There will be exposition and benediction with a sung Chaplet of Divine Mercy and other special prayers. All are welcome.

Palm Sunday retreat for youth & youth workers

A Palm Sunday archdiocesan afternoon retreat is set for April 1 for high school teens, adult youth ministry volunteers, and parish youth ministry leaders at Saint Michael Church in Palmer. The purpose of the gathering is to help young people and youth ministry leaders enter more deeply into Holy Week through prayer and reflection. The gathering will examine and discuss the events of Holy Week and their importance to the life of the faithful and the church. The theme of the afternoon is Draw Near. The event is free but does not include lunch and dinner. There will be snacks and something to drink. For more information, contact Matthew Beck at mbeck@caa-ak.org or (907) 297-7734.

Marriage Encounter weekend nears

On May 5-7, Worldwide Marriage Encounter will host its “Your Marriage Matters” weekend at Holy Spirit Center in Anchorage. For more information, visit alaskawwme.org.

Holy Rosary’s open house on April 5

On April 5 Holy Rosary Academy in Anchorage will host an open house. The event, which runs from 6-8:30 p.m., will feature student-led campus tours. Visitors to the K-12th grade Catholic school will have an opportunity to meet Principal Catherine Neumyer and teachers will be available in their classrooms to answer specific questions. For more information, call 276-5822 or visit hraak.com.

Catholic school seeks teachers

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School in Anchorage is seeking to hire elementary teachers. Those interested in teaching for the 2017-2018 academic year should submit a letter of interest and resume to Principal Kathy Gustafson at kathy@akseas.com or call 345-3712 with any questions.

Catholic student club seeks new members at UAA

The Cardinal Newman Club at the University of Anchorage, Alaska is a campus group for local college students. The club holds meetings on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 4 p.m. in the Cuddy Hall at UAA. The club is also open to high school seniors who wish to get a head start on meeting fellow Catholic students at UAA. For more information about the Cardinal Newman Club, call President Garret Rossing at 715-0776 or Brendon Mezzetti at (206) 496-4141.

Mass times at Providence chapel

Our Lady of Providence Chapel at Providence Alaska Medical Center offers a daily 11:30 a.m. Mass. Additionally, a 6:15 a.m. Mass is celebrated on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Abortion outreach offers healing

Project Rachel is a confidential support group for post-abortive women and others who have been impacted by abortion. This ministry of the Archdiocese of Anchorage is open to all faith backgrounds and is free and open to the public. For more information, call the group’s confidential phone line at 297-7781 or toll-free (866) 434-3344.

Native prayer group meets Thursdays

The Native Kateri Circle meets every Thursday at 11 a.m. for prayer, faith formation and a potluck at St. Anthony Church in Anchorage. For more information, call 337-2583.

ACYC seeks musicians, singers

Those interested in singing or playing an instrument during the upcoming Alaska Catholic Youth Conference are invited to join the planning team. The conference takes place June 5-8. For more information on helping with the liturgy, contact Matthew Beck at mbeck@caa-ak.org or (907) 297-7734.

Catholic youth conference in June

The Alaska Catholic Youth Conference returns to Anchorage on June 5-8. This year’s theme, “He has done great things,” comes from the Gospel of Luke and mirrors the theme for the annual World Youth Day chosen by Pope Francis. The ACYC gathering aims to engage teens to look at where the greatness of the Lord has been present in their lives and in the world around them. Special guests and speakers will be present to challenge and guide teens including Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne, Meg Hunter-Kilmer and Jesse Manibusan. The week will be packed with sacraments, prayer, music, inspiration, learning, food, games and fun. Find ACYC on Facebook, acycconference on Instagram and Twitter to get all the latest updates as they become available. Online registration will begin soon. For more information, contact Bonnie Bezousek at (907) 297-7732.

Patriotic rosary at St. Benedict

A patriotic rosary is prayed twice each month, on the first and third Mondays, at St. Benedict Church in Anchorage. According to organizers, the gatherings focus on prayers for peace, an end to abortion, strengthening families and building strong foundations of faith in younger generations. The prayer begins at 6 p.m. and takes about 40 minutes. Booklets are provided.