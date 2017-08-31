'News & Happenings across the Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

The following is a list of news briefs and upcoming events across the Anchorage Archdiocese.

Refugee assistance program in need of donations

Catholic Social Services Refugee Assistance and Immigration Services is in need of gently used bicycles to help clients get to their jobs, be outside and move around town. They are also in need of specific household items such as new comforters in queen and twin bed sizes, and dishes, flatware and cups. Before donating or gathering supplies, please contact Elizabeth Sensing at esensing@cssalaska.org or 907-222-7390.

Parish garden set for harvest

Vegetables from the St. Anthony Community Garden are now available for purchase after all weekend Masses (Saturday 5:30 p.m., Sunday 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.) until the end of the growing season. Vegetables are grown without artificial chemicals or pesticides. For more information, contact John White at 333-5544 or saparish.office@gmail.com.

Archdiocese seeks to hire accounting assistant

The Archdiocese of Anchorage is looking to hire an accounting associate. This position is responsible for providing the accounting staff with a high level of accounting assistance, focusing on accounts payable and payroll. Duties and responsibilities include maintaining sub-ledger spreadsheets and related files for accounts payable, payroll and other related business. Additional duties include aiding program directors with financial related matters and executing daily accounting functions related to the overall performance of the financial services department. The position is fulltime with benefits. Application and full position description can be found at archdiocdeseofanchorage.org. For more information, contact Kathleen at kwilliams@caa-ak.org.

Rosary Rally with Archbishop Etienne

The 2017 Rosary Rally will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, at 9:45 a.m. in Holy Family Cathedral’s outdoor grotto. The event will begin following the 9 a.m. Mass. This year’s speaker is Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne. The public is invited to join the event to pray for peace in the world and the salvation of souls. For more information, contact the Legion of Mary at 242-2908.

Archbishop Etienne to meet with local Lutheran leaders

Lutheran leaders will meet with Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne on Oct. 29 to pray and for fellowship at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage. The event, titled “Lutheran-Catholic: From Conflict to Communion,” will begin at 3 p.m. with a reception following in the Lunney Center. The prayer service is one of many such services held jointly between Lutheran and Catholic bishops (and congregations) around the world marking the anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. It is an opportunity for the two religious groups to pray together and express common tenants of faith in Jesus Christ. Such meetings also reaffirm the desire to continue the Catholic-Lutheran dialogue, which has been ongoing for the past 50 years to work towards reconciliation.

Martin Luther was a Catholic priest in 1517 when he began the process that became the Protestant Reformation. His “95 Theses” were a list of topics on which, Luther believed, the Catholic Church needed to reform.

St. Patrick’s hiring pianist/organist

St Patrick Church in Anchorage is looking to hire a pianist/organist to play for its 11:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. For more information, call Stephanie Denman at 907-440-6169.

Weekly Masses and adoration

Mon.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Benedict, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Mon.-Tues., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Wed., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 9-10 a.m.

Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Holy Family Cathedral, 7 a.m.-noon

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Anthony, 7-8 p.m.

Sun., Native Mass, Alaska Native Medical Center, 11 a.m.

Daily Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 11:30 a.m.

Tues., Thurs., Sun., Daybreak Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 6:15 a.m.

12-step retreat offered Sept. 8-10

“Grant me strength” is a retreat based on the 12 Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous and is open to anyone interested in recovery from alcoholism and other addictions. The upcoming retreat at Holy Spirit Center in Anchorage will be led by Father Steve Porter.

Father Porter was ordained in England, but has been serving in the San Bernardino diocese since 1989. He has been giving 12-step retreats in the U.S., Canada, England and Brazil for more than 20 years. Alison King, who also will be facilitating, has more than 35 years experience in counseling and is currently a therapist in private practice. She has been on her own journey of recovery since 1979. The retreat runs Sept. 8-10. For information about prices or to register, call Holy Spirit Center at 346-2343.

St. Francis Awards Dinner Oct. 5

The annual St. Francis Stewardship Awards Dinner, honoring Alaskans who serve the church in the spirit of Saint Francis, will take place Oct. 5 in the Lunney Center at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage. For more information about the upcoming event, contact Melissa Hernandez at 907-297-7790.

Training for parish nurses

“Foundations of Faith Community Nursing,” is a course offered for registered nurses to advance training in parish-based nursing. Held at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, the upcoming course takes place Oct. 14-15. For more information, contact Tara Orley at 212-5053 or email tara.orley@providence.org.

Help for marriages in trouble

Those seeking help for their marriages are welcome to attend a Retrouvaille weekend. The next one takes place Friday, Oct. 27, to Sunday, Oct. 29. Retrouvaille is a program for married couples that feel bored, disillusioned, angry or lonely in their marriage relationship. Most don’t know how to change the situation or communicate with their spouse about it. This program has helped tens of thousands of couples experiencing difficulties in their marriage. For confidential information or to register for the program, call (907) 863-8000 or log on to www.HelpOurMarriage.com.

Celebrating Virgin Mary’s birthday

Our Lady of the Valley School in Wasilla will hold a community celebration of the Virgin Mary’s birthday on Sept. 8, 9 a.m. The gathering will include a Communion service, followed by a reception at Sacred Heart Church in Wasilla. The public is invited.

Homeless shelter needs food servers

The Brother Francis Shelter in Anchorage needs volunteers to assist with serving dinner. Volunteers are needed Monday through Sunday 6:30-8:30 p.m. To volunteer, contact Laura Rice at Lrice@cssalaska.org.

Food pantry seeks donations

The Catholic Social Services run St. Francis House Food Pantry needs donations of non-perishable food items or financial contributions. Donations can be brought to the pantry at 3710 East 20th Ave. Volunteers are also always welcome. For more information, contact Laura Rice at Lrice@cssalaska.org.

Shelter seeking donations

Clare House in Anchorage gives mothers and their children a safe haven from living on the streets. This Catholic Social Services program needs donations of the following items: women’s deodorant, lotion, shampoo, liquid laundry detergent, liquid softener, dryer sheets, large black trash bags, white trash bags and totes (bins with covers). Donations can be dropped off at Clare House at 4110 Spenard Road. Donors can also order these items at Amazon Wish List (amzn.com/w/2ZEB2V5XTOGOZ).

Holy Cross hiring parish secretary

Holy Cross Church in Anchorage is looking to hire a parish secretary to support its pastoral staff. Part-time applicants will be considered. Preference will be given to those with two years of experience or greater. Several beneficial skills would include the ability to handle many details, troubleshooting abilities, warmth in communication, and a heart for ministry. Responsibilities will include writing, preparation and publication of documents (weekly bulletin, parish correspondence), volunteer recruitment, website updates, parish and religious education registration. Applicants must be familiar with Windows 10 and have a good understanding of Microsoft Word, Excel and Publisher. Email a resume and cover letter to holycrossak@gmail.com.

Cathedral seeks bookkeeper

Holy Family Cathedral in Anchorage has an opening for a part-time bookkeeper. The applicant must have experience, good interpersonal communication and computer proficiency. To apply, contact the cathedral at 276-3455.

Retreat center hiring maintenance manager

Holy Spirit Retreat Center in Anchorage is looking to hire a full-time maintenance manager. The position includes performing general maintenance on buildings, grounds, equipment, vehicles and the water system. Applicants will need experience in facility maintenance with a working knowledge and skill in mechanical, electrical, heating, plumbing, carpentry and grounds maintenance. Full benefit package is available. For more information, contact Alan at 346-2343.

Abortion outreach offers healing

Project Rachel is a confidential support group for post-abortive women and others who have been impacted by abortion. This ministry of the Archdiocese of Anchorage is open to all faith backgrounds and is free and open to the public. For more information, call the group’s confidential phone line at 297-7781 or toll-free (866) 434-3344.