'News & Happenings across the Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

The following is a list of news and upcoming events from around the Anchorage Archdiocese.

Anchorage Catholic schools help hurricane victims

Two schools in the Anchorage Archdiocese school system stepped up to help victims of recent hurricanes.

Lumen Christi High School hosted a taco lunch in September, serving more than 100 people and raising $918 to support National Catholic Educational Association’s (NCEA) effort to help recent hurricane victims. Lumen teacher Stacy Robertson organized the event and mobilized school staff to donate food and drinks for the effort. Students, staff and other friends of Lumen Christi paid five dollars for two tacos. Their Big Archangel and Little Archangel mentoring program also hosted a student “out of uniform day,” in which students donated five dollars to attend school in non-uniform clothing for one day in October.

The day after the taco lunch, Lumen Principal Brian Ross received a personal phone call from Dr. Tom Burnford, the president and CEO of NCEA, who wanted to congratulate the efforts and contributions of our “little school of 85 students in Anchorage, Alaska.”

“He told me that he was energizing NCEA’s social media program to highlight Lumen Christi and the wonderful things being done by our school to support this campaign,” Ross said. “He even vowed to come visit Catholic schools in Alaska at some point.”

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, a K-6th grade Catholic school in south Anchorage, helped raise money for Catholic schools in Texas with an empty jar filled with money from students. The September collection included a school-wide prayer service for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The collection ended with a jar full of money — $372.92.

The Archdiocese of Anchorage also supported the fundraising campaign by contributing $475 — or one dollar for each Catholic student enrolled in the Archdiocese of Anchorage Catholic Schools.

Additional information on how to support the “Student to Student” campaign for Catholic communities impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma can be found at ncea.org/sts.

How to defend the Catholic faith

Catholic Apologetics for Adults & Teens is a class offered on Wednesdays, 7-8:30 p.m., at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Anchorage. Classes run until Dec. 10. Instructor Edward Wassell has been teaching this course in the Archdiocese of Anchorage for 10 years. The course teaches attendees how to defend Catholic faith and better understand the authority of the pope, the role of Mary, purgatory and other Catholic teachings. For more information, contact Ed Wassell at 245-5113 or ewassell495@yahoo.com.

Abortion outreach offers healing

Project Rachel is a confidential support group for post-abortive women and others who have been impacted by abortion. This ministry of the Archdiocese of Anchorage is open to all faith backgrounds and is free and open to the public. For more information, call the group’s confidential phone line at 297-7781 or toll-free (866) 434-3344.

Weekly Masses and adoration

Sun.-Sat., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Blessed Sacrament Monastery, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Mon.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Benedict, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Mon.-Tues., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tues., Thurs., Sun., Daybreak Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 6:15 a.m.

Wed., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 9-10 a.m.

Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Holy Family Cathedral, 7 a.m.-noon

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Anthony, 7-8 p.m.

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Guadalupe, 7-9 p.m.

Sun., Native Mass, Alaska Native Medical Center, 11 a.m.

Daily Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 11:30 a.m.

Covenant House Vigil for homeless youth

On Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. people will congregated at Town Square Park in Anchorage to take part in the annual Covenant House Candlelight Vigil for homeless youth. The event will include many members of the community to remember the thousands of homeless youth who have entered the doors of Covenant House Alaska. For more information, contact Jessica Leystra at 339-4406 or jleystra@covenanthouseak.org.

Youth retreat at Catholic camp

Registration is open for “Glory Bound,” a three-day retreat for middle school youth (grades 6-8) at St. Therese Camp in the Mat-Su Valley. The Jan. 2-4 retreat provides opportunities to reconnect with faith and the St. Therese’s Camp community. The summer staff will return to lead three days full of camp activities including sledding, playing on the frozen lake, snowball fights, music, making Christmas ornaments and cookies and more. The camp also will have Mass, confession, adoration, cabin talks and a variety of spiritually-focused sessions. New and previous campers are welcome. To register visit stthereseak.com. Registration is $96. Glory Bound t-shirts are available for $12 and Glory Bound crewneck sweatshirts are $18. Some financial aid is available. For more information, contact camp director Rudy Poglitsh at 907-232-2066 or email campdirector@stthereseak.com.

Women’s Morning Reflections restart

The next Women’s Mornings of Reflection is Nov. 4 with talks by Father Patrick Brosamer and Sister Alice. The upcoming meeting will be held at St. Patrick Church in Anchorage and childcare will be provided. Doors open at 9 a.m. with opportunities for confession. The rosary begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by 10 a.m. Mass. After Mass there will be a couple of reflections. The morning will end with a light lunch. For more information, email Anna Dummer at anna_dummer@yahoo.com.

Holiday craft fair at Palmer parish

St. Michael Church in Palmer will host its seventh annual craft fair on Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parish social hall. There will be many vendors and many different crafts and items for sale. The middle school youth will be holding a bake sale as well.

Food fair supports Vincentians

On Nov. 5, 9-11:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe, there will be a food fair fundraiser. The event aims to raise support for Vincentian communities in Mexico & Puerto Rico to provide help for those in need.

Help needed for homeless outreach in Palmer

Family Promise, a local service to homeless families that churches participate in by providing a place for homeless people for a week, will come to St. Michael Church in Palmer the week of Nov. 12-19. Additional help is needed at the parish for this week. The greatest need is for hosts during the evenings, 5:30-9 p.m., on Nov. 12-18 and the overnights, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. for the same dates. Help providing evening meals, breakfast and lunch items, room set-up (Nov. 12) and clean-up (Nov. 19th) are needed. For more information, contact Cherie Kajdan, Family Promise coordinator, at 841-9341 or crk@mtaonline.net, or call Kathy Bishop at 907-982-9924.

Retreat for youth ministry leaders

Those engaged in youth ministry — priests, pastoral associates, faith formation directors, staff, volunteers, young adults, parents and others — are invited to an Advent retreat, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Therese’s Camp in the Mat-Su Valley. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with coffee and tea. The day will include Mass, personal reflection, prayer, faith sharing, lunch and more. For more information or to register, call 297-7734 or email mbeck@caa-ak.org.

Lumen Christi hosts dinner open house

On Nov. 8, 6-8 p.m., Lumen Christi High School will host its fall open house and family pizza night. Families and individuals are invited to enjoy a pizza dinner and learn more about the Catholic junior and senior high school. Attendees will have opportunities to meet students, parents and faculty members as well as take a tour of the campus. Participants can also enter to win a $50 Amazon gift card. To reserve a place, contact Jessica at 245-9231 or lchs@lumenchristiak.com by Nov. 6.

Auction to help Catholic school

The 34th annual auction for Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton School, “Oui, Oui, Paris,” is Nov. 11 at the Anchorage Marriott Downtown. The event starts at 5 p.m. Individual tickets and tables are available for purchase. Donations for auction items are being accepted. Advertising space is available for purchase in the auction booklet. For more information, contact the auction office at 345-2327 or auction@akseas.com.

How does the church know who the saints are?

How does the Catholic Church come to recognize that a person who has died is now a saint in heaven? On Nov. 17, 6-9 p.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral, Vincentian Father Shijo Kanjirathamkunnel will talk about the beatification and canonization process in the church. Father Kanjirathamkunnel is stationed at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Anchorage. In 2014, however, he served as a postulator general in Rome for the canonization of saints. In this role he guided causes for the beatification and canonization of various people. Father Kanjirathamkunnel was familiar with the cause for Venerable Father Solanus Casey, the great uncle of a parishioner at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral, Carl Fundeen. Venerable Casey was a priest with the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin. He was known for his great faith and ability as a spiritual counselor, but also for attention to the sick for whom he celebrated special Masses. Venerable Casey will be beatified in Detroit on Nov. 18. Following Father Kanjirathamkunnel’s talk on Nov. 17 there will be a screening of the film, “Solanus Casey; Priest. Porter. Prophet.”

Marriage enrichment opportunity on Nov. 18

“Listening to the Heart,” an afternoon enrichment held at Holy Rosary Academy (1010 W. Fireweed Lane in Anchorage) will take place on Nov. 18 for all married couples. Sponsored by Worldwide Marriage Encounter, all couples are encouraged to attend. A greeting potluck starts at 1 p.m. followed by the session, which runs 2-4 p.m. Bring a dish to share. Childcare is offered. This event will include no public sharing and no cost. To register, call Frank or Mary at 830-2976.

Thanksgiving Blessing event for those in need

On Nov. 20 the annual Thanksgiving Blessing will take place at St. Patrick Church in Anchorage (2111 Muldoon Road). The event will run 2-9 p.m. to assist those who would otherwise go without a homemade Thanksgiving dinner this year. Volunteers are invited to assist in giving away turkey, produce and other Thanksgiving foods. There are many volunteer roles to choose from, which will be assigned to volunteer individuals and teams. Participants may choose to volunteer for the entire event or just a few hours. Those interested in participating can sign up at cssalaska.org/thanksgiving-blessing or contact Rachel Watters at 907-222-7335 or rwatters@cssalaska.org.

St. Andrew’s set to celebrate 50th

St. Andrew Church in Eagle River will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Nov. 30. The celebration will begin with a 7 p.m. Mass followed by an international dessert potluck. The gathering will include a display of the history of the parish.

Spanish pilgrimage to Holy Land

Father Leonidas “Leo” Mena will be leading a Spanish language pilgrimage to the Holy Land next year, Jan. 16-27. The pilgrimage is hosted by Educational Opportunities Travel located in Florida. The itinerary is listed on the Anchorage Archdiocese’s website at archdioceseofanchorage.org.

For more information, contact Father Mena at Leonidas1@hotmail.com or call his cell at (914) 733-5039. Father Mena is a hospital chaplain at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage and also serves in the Archdiocese of Anchorage.

Parish to celebrate 60th anniversary

On Nov. 17 Saint Anthony Church in Anchorage will mark its 60th anniversary with Mass at 5:30 p.m. A program and food will follow the Mass. Bring a dish to share.