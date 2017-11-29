'News & Happenings across the Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

The following is a roundup of news and upcoming events across the Anchorage Archdiocese.

Registration open for Archbishop’s Golf Tournament

Registration is underway for the 2018 Archbishop’s Golf Tournament to support seminarian formation. Individuals and businesses are invited to sign up for the competition, with varying sponsorship packages available. The tournament will be held on June 7, 2018. For more information, visit archdioceseofanchorage.org/archbishops-golf-tournament.

Women’s Morning Reflections restart

The next Women’s Morning of Reflection is Dec. 9 with talks by Father Ben Madanu and Catherine Neumayr. The meeting will be at St. Patrick Church in Anchorage and childcare will be provided. Doors open at 9 a.m. with opportunities for confession. The rosary begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by 10 a.m. Mass. After Mass there will be a couple of reflections. The morning will end with a light lunch. For more information, email Anna Dummer at anna_dummer@yahoo.com.

Christmas Eve Mass at Brother Francis Shelter

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne will celebrate a Christmas Eve Mass at the Brother Francis Shelter in Anchorage on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Archbishop Etienne has a blog

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne maintains an active blog site to stay connected to Catholics throughout the archdiocese. To view photos and read his latest homilies, reflections and commentary on a wide range of topics, go online to archbishopetienne.com.

Collection supports needs of aging religious

The annual Retirement Fund for Religious collection will be held Dec. 9-10. Coordinated by the National Religious Retirement Office (NRRO), the parish-based appeal benefits 32,000 senior Catholic sisters, brothers and religious order priests whose communities lack adequate retirement savings. The Anchorage Archdiocese raised over $74,000 last year. Catholic bishops of the United States initiated the collection in 1988 to address the significant lack of retirement funding among U.S. religious communities. “We are humbled and profoundly grateful for the love and support of Catholics across the nation,” said NRRO executive director Sister Stephanie Still. To learn more about the collection, visit retiredreligious.org.

Summer service program for middle schoolers

The Archdiocese of Anchorage’s Office of Youth & Young Adult Ministry is participating in the Just5Days summer program, which provides a five-day experience for teens who are entering grades 7-9 in the fall of 2018. The program includes three days of direct service to those in need, as well as experiences to help youth learn about justice and to bring their experiences to God in prayer and through the liturgy. This year’s program is set for June 18-22 in Glendale, Calif. Those interested in participating need to reserve space by Dec. 15, 2017. For more information, contact Matthew Beck at mbeck@caa-ak.org or 907-297-7734 or visit archdioceseofanchorage.org to download and print additional forms. Additional information is online at Just5Days.org.

Night of Prayer for Life Dec. 8

The annual National Night of Prayer for Life takes place on Friday, Dec. 8, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral. All are welcome to attend and pray, through the intercession of the Mother of God, for the establishment of a “culture of life” and the protection of the unborn. The event takes place at churches around the country on the feast of the Immaculate Conception. At Our Lady of Guadalupe, it begins with the feast day Mass at 7 p.m. Then from 8 p.m. to midnight, there will be special prayers for life, hymns, silent meditation and eucharistic adoration. From 8 to 9 p.m., the group will pray in union with fellow Christians praying at the same time across the United States for the pro-life intentions. Knights of Columbus members of the Saint Juan Diego Council No. 12492, have been sponsoring this annual pro-life prayer service since 2005. For more information, call John Fleming at 230-7783.

Abortion outreach offers healing

Project Rachel is a confidential support group for post-abortive women and others who have been impacted by abortion. This ministry of the Archdiocese of Anchorage is open to all faith backgrounds and is free and open to the public. For more information, call the group’s confidential phone line at 297-7781 or toll-free (866) 434-3344.

Weekly Masses and adoration

Sun.-Sat., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Blessed Sacrament Monastery, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Mon.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Benedict, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Mon.-Tues., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tues., Thurs., Sun., Daybreak Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 6:15 a.m.

Wed., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 9-10 a.m.

Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Holy Family Cathedral, 7 a.m.-noon

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Anthony, 7-8 p.m.

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Guadalupe, 7-9 p.m.

Sun., Native Mass, Alaska Native Medical Center, 11 a.m.

Daily Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 11:30 a.m.

How to defend the Catholic faith

Catholic Apologetics for Adults & Teens is a class offered on Wednesdays, 7-8:30 p.m., at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Anchorage. Classes run until Dec. 10. Instructor Edward Wassell has been teaching this course in the Archdiocese of Anchorage for 10 years. The course teaches attendees how to defend Catholic faith and better understand the authority of the pope, the role of Mary, purgatory and other Catholic teachings. For more information, contact Ed Wassell at 245-5113 or ewassell495@yahoo.com.

Spanish pilgrimage to Holy Land

Father Leonidas “Leo” Mena will be leading a Spanish language pilgrimage to the Holy Land next year, Jan. 16-27. The pilgrimage is hosted by Educational Opportunities Travel, located in Florida. The itinerary is listed on the Anchorage Archdiocese’s website at archdioceseofanchorage.org. For more information, contact Father Mena at Leonidas1@hotmail.com or call his cell at (914) 733-5039. Father Mena is a hospital chaplain at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage and also serves in the Archdiocese of Anchorage.

Youth retreat at Catholic camp

Registration is open for “Glory Bound,” a three-day retreat for middle school youth (grades 6-8) at St. Therese Camp in the Mat-Su Valley. The Jan. 2-4 retreat provides opportunities to reconnect with faith and the St. Therese’s Camp community. The summer staff will return to lead three days full of camp activities including sledding, playing on the frozen lake, snowball fights, music, making Christmas ornaments and cookies and more. The camp also will have Mass, confession, adoration, cabin talks and a variety of spiritually focused sessions. New and previous campers are welcome. To register visit stthereseak.com. Registration is $96. Glory Bound t-shirts are available for $12 and Glory Bound crewneck sweatshirts are $18. Some financial aid is available. For more information, contact camp director Rudy Poglitsh at 907-232-2066 or email campdirector@stthereseak.com.

Archbishop to talk social media with Catholic youth

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne will host a Dec. 4 gathering with young adults at Holy Family Cathedral in Anchorage to discuss how young people are using and connecting via social media. The discussion could broaden to include reflections on how Catholics should best utilize social media. The evening will run 7-9 p.m. and include prayer and open discussion. All young adults, ages 18-35 are invited. For more information, contact Matthew Beck, director of the Office of Youth & Young Adult Ministry, at 297-7734 or mbeck@caa-ak.org.

Retreat for youth ministry leaders

Those engaged in youth ministry — priests, pastoral associates, faith formation directors, staff, volunteers, young adults, parents and others — are invited to an Advent retreat, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Therese’s Camp in the Mat-Su Valley. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with coffee and tea. The day will include Mass, personal reflection, prayer, faith sharing, lunch and more. For more information or to register, call 297-7734 or email mbeck@caa-ak.org.