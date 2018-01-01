'News & Happenings across the Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

The following is a roundup of news briefs and upcoming events across the Archdiocese of Anchorage, Alaska.

Learn how to help those affected by abortion

Project Rachel Day will take place Jan. 11 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in the Lunney Center from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The gathering is open to all priests, deacons and wives, lay ministers and laity to learn about Project Rachel and how to reach out to people whose lives are affected by abortion. A light lunch will be served. For more information, email projectrachelalaska@gmail.com or call 297-7781.

Retreat aims to strengthen engaged couples

Engaged Catholic couples are invited to join the Catholic Engaged Encounter retreat Friday, Jan. 26 to Sunday, Jan. 28. The weekend will specifically focus on drawing engaged couples closer together. The program prepares couples who are planning to marry in the Catholic Church. It provides couples with the opportunity to gain social tools and techniques to help their marriage succeed. For more information, call Deacon Mick Fornelli at (907) 297-7770 or email mfornelli@caa-ak.org.

Weekend offers help for troubled marriages

Those seeking help for their marriage are welcome to attend a Retrouvaille weekend. The next one takes place Friday, Feb. 16 to Sunday, Feb. 18. The program offers the chance to rediscover oneself, one’s spouse, and a loving relationship in one’s marriage. Tens of thousands of couples headed for divorce have successfully saved their marriages by attending. Retrouvaille is a not spiritual retreat, not a sensitivity group, not a seminar, not a social gathering. For confidential information about the program or to register for the upcoming program, call (907) 863-8000 or email: anchorage@helpourmariage.com or visit the web site at www.HelpOurMarriage.com.

Family conference features national speakers

The Fairbanks Diocese is hosting its Catholic family conference later this winter. Open to Alaskans from across the state, the Feb. 9-11 conference is titled, “Families Fully Alive.”

The gathering will take place at Monroe Catholic High School with the aim to “engage family members of all ages to help foster Christ-centered families through a weekend-long vacation Bible school for children and nationally renowned speakers for teens and adults.”

The gathering will include Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput, who hosted the 2015 World Meeting of Families with Pope Francis and who is a leading advocate for the family, marriage and life across the country. Other featured speakers include: Father Leo Patalinghug — a television personality and chef who is featured on “Grace Before Meals” and “Savoring Our Faith”; Stephen Ray, a prominent Catholic convert and author of many Catholic books; Dr. Ray Guarendi, a clinical psychologist EWTN radio host and author of several books on strengthening families; Mary Rice Hasson, the director of Catholic Women’s Forum and member of Ethics and Public Policy Think Tank; and evangelist Meg Hunter-Kilmer. The conference also includes eucharistic adoration, the Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and the celebration of daily Mass.

Registration is ongoing through Jan. 31. The cost for all three days is $65 for youth ages 11-17; $75 for adults; and $200 for an entire family (this includes daycare for ages 3-10). For more information, go to dioceseoffairbanks.org.

Registration open for Archbishop’s Golf Tournament

Registration is underway for the 2018 Archbishop’s Golf Tournament to support seminarian formation. Individuals and businesses are invited to sign up for the competition, with varying sponsorship packages available. The tournament will be held on June 7, 2018. For more information, visit archdioceseofanchorage.org/archbishops-golf-tournament.

The archbishop has a blog

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne maintains an active blog site to stay connected to Catholics throughout the archdiocese. To view photos and read his latest homilies, reflections and commentary on a wide range of topics, go online to archbishopetienne.com.

Women’s Saturday reflections

Women are invited to the monthly Women’s Morning of Reflection. The upcoming event will be at St. Anthony Church on Jan. 6. Doors will open at 9 a.m. with opportunities for confession. The rosary begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by 10 a.m. Mass. The gathering will continue with morning presentations and a light lunch. Attendees are encouraged to bring a friend. For more information, contact Anna Abbott at anna_dummer@yahoo.com.

Weekly Masses and adoration