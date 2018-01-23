'News & Happenings across the Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

The following is a roundup of news briefs and upcoming events from across the Anchorage Archdiocese.

Dominican Forum on papal infallibility

On Thursday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m., all are invited to the next Dominican Forum talk, “Papal Infallibility,” by Dominican Father Robert Christian. The talk takes place at Holy Family Center, on the grounds of the downtown Anchorage cathedral. The Dominican Forum offers lectures, workshops and seminars that engage the critical issues of the church and society in the light of faith and scholarship. For more information call (907) 276-3455 or go online to holyfamilycathedral.org.

Women’s morning reflection on Feb. 3

Women are invited to a morning of reflection on Feb. 3., 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at St. Patrick Church in Anchorage. Doors open at 9 a.m. with opportunities for confession. A rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by 10 a.m. Mass. The morning will continue with talks by Father Dan Hebert and Carolynn Greene, followed by a light lunch. Childcare will be provided. For more information, contact Anna Abbott at anna_dummer@yahoo.com.

Thinking about separation or divorce?

Is your marriage or that of a relative or friend heading for divorce? Do you know how to save that marriage? Do you feel helpless? Retrouvaille is designed to help troubled marriages regain their health. It assists spouses uncover or reawaken the love, trust and commitment that originally brought them together. The program aims to save hurting marriages and also bring reconciliation to couples who have already separated or divorced. For confidential information or to register for the spring program beginning with a weekend, Feb. 16-18, call 863-8000 or email anchorage@helpourmariage.co. More information is online at HelpOurMarriage.com.

Free public lecture on Jewish-Christian relations

Dr. Amy Jill Levine a Jewish New Testament scholar will give a lecture, “Jesus, Judaism and Jewish Christian Relations,” in Alaska Pacific University’s Earle Browne Theater in Grant Hall on March 1, 7-8:30 p.m. Dr. Levine is the author of “The Misunderstood Jew” among many other titles and general editor of the Jewish Annotated New Testament. She has been an active member of the Catholic Biblical Association for more than 30 years. The event is co-sponsored by the Cardinal Newman Chair of Catholic Theology at APU with the Distinguished Lectureship Program of the Association of Jewish Scholars.

‘From Christ to Chalcedon’

The Cardinal Newman Chair of Catholic Theology at Alaska Pacific University is sponsoring an ecumenical discussion course, “From Christ to Chalcedon,” one evening a month for five months starting Feb. 22 at APU’s Carr Gottstein Room 221 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participants will read select writings of the Apostolic Fathers and engage with Dr. Regina Boisclair, Newman Chair at APU, and Father Vasili Hillhouse of Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church. Sessions will be moderated by Chris Thompson, Church Visits writer and blogger, and Heidi Marlowe, of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. For more information, send an email to churchvisits@gmail.com or call 907 564-8274.

St. Francis food pantry in need of fruit

The St. Francis House food pantry in Anchorage is in need of canned or dried fruit donations. Donations can be brought to the pantry at 3710 E. 20th Avenue, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brother Francis Shelter seeks warm clothing

The cold winter brings the need for warm clothes at Brother Francis Shelter in Anchorage. Shelter guests are in need of gently used jackets, winter coats, pants, boots, shoes, shirts, t-shirts, hoodies and new socks and underwear. Donations are accepted at Brother Francis Shelter (1021 E. 3rd Avenue) Monday through Sunday.

Shelter seeks volunteers to help with kid activities

Clare House shelter for women and children in Anchorage is seeking volunteers who enjoy playing with kids and want to assist with kid’s crafts and games. Volunteers can sign up for time slots, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 12-6 p.m. To volunteer, contact Rachel Watters at fruit rwatters@cssalaska.org. For more information, visit cssalaska.org/our-programs/clare-house.

The archbishop has a blog

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne maintains an active blog site to stay connected to Catholics throughout the archdiocese. To view photos and read his latest homilies, reflections and commentary on a wide range of topics, go online to archbishopetienne.com.

Weekly Masses and adoration

Sun.-Sat., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Blessed Sacrament Monastery, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Mon.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Benedict, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Mon.-Tues., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tues., Thurs., Sun., Daybreak Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 6:15 a.m.

Wed., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 9-10 a.m.

Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Holy Family Cathedral, 7 a.m.-noon

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Anthony, 7-8 p.m.

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Guadalupe, 7-9 p.m.

Sun., Native Mass, Alaska Native Medical Center, 11 a.m.

Daily Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 11:30 a.m.

Registration open for Archbishop’s Golf Tournament

Registration is underway for the 2018 Archbishop’s Golf Tournament to support seminarian formation. Individuals and businesses are invited to sign up for the competition, with varying sponsorship packages available. The tournament will be held June 7. For more information, visit archdioceseofanchorage.org/archbishops-golf-tournament.

Lumen Christi to host annual gala

Lumen Christi High School will host its 23rd Annual Mardi Gras Gala on Feb. 10. The event will be held at the school, starting at 5:30 p.m. Individual tickets and tables to attend the event are on sale and the 7-12th grade school is currently accepting donations for the auction event. Donations can be dropped off at the school or picked up at your convenience. There is also advertising space available for purchase in the auction booklet and event night slideshow. For more information, contact Karin O’Connell at 273-1530 or gala@lumenchristiak.com.