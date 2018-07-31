'News & Happenings across Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

The following news and upcoming events are for activities across the Anchorage Archdiocese.

Copper Valley School Reunion

The public is invited to attend the Copper Valley School reunion at the beginning of August in Copper Valley.

Students, staff and other alumni, along with their families and friends plan to celebrate the school and their experience. The reunion will run from Aug 1-3. A memorial service for past students, staff and alumni will take place at 10 a.m. in the cemetery. To learn more or to help in preparation or cleanup, contact Renee Nicholson at renee@ak.net or (907) 244-6100 or (907) 243-2240.

Dinner to support seminarians

The 2018 Seminarian Night Dinner & Fundraiser takes place on Aug. 9. The event will include a chance to meet some of the young men training to become priests for the Anchorage Archdiocese. Along with dinner, a dessert dash and the chance to win prizes, attendees will learn about a day in the life of a seminarian. For more information and to purchase tickets or tables, go to archdioceseofanchorage.org/events/seminarian-dinner.

St. Francis Awards nominations open

The Anchorage Archdiocese annually recognizes those faith-filled individuals and groups who serve generously in support of the work of the church in their parishes. These awards formally recognize individuals, couples, groups and youth/young adults whose lives of stewardship bring out the best in others and the community. Winners will be announced at an Oct. 24 awards banquet. Nomination forms are available online at archdioceseofanchorage.org/st-francis-stewardship-awards. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 15.

State Fair booth offers food & Mass

Parishioners of St. Michael Church in Palmer are making preparations for the parish’s food booth at the annual Alaska State Fair, Aug. 23-Sept. 3. The famous “Slippery Gulch” food booth is known for low-priced meals and a family atmosphere. It is located in the blue metal building with white trim, on the Green Trail, near the midway and the Rat Race booth. Slippery Gulch has been a fair fixture for more than 50 years and is run entirely by volunteers from the parish. Proceeds from the booth go to the church. It serves burgers, hot dogs, grilled cheese, grilled ham and cheese, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, chili, homemade soups, hot and cold drinks, desserts, and Slippery Gulch’s famous homemade pies. Indoor seating is provided. For those looking for spiritual nourishment as well, there is a Saturday night Mass at the booth on both Saturday evenings of the fair beginning at 10:30 p.m. Mass goers should enter by the back door. For more information, call St. Michael Church at 745-3229.

Deacons receive parish assignments

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne announced June 25 the following assignments for the five newly ordained deacons in the Archdiocese of Anchorage.

Deacon Gustavo Azpilcueta will serve at Holy Family Cathedral in Anchorage. Deacon Scott Gunnell will serve at Sacred Heart Church in Wasilla. Deacon Michael Hawker will serve at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Anchorage. Deacon Gabriel Ruiz will serve at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage. Deacon Daniel Winters will serve at St. Christopher by the Sea in Dutch Harbor. Additionally, Deacon Dez Martinez has been assigned to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Anchorage. Transitional Deacon Kevin Klump will work at various parishes around the archdiocese this summer before returning for his final year of seminary in the fall.

Abortion outreach provides healing

Project Rachel is a confidential support group for post-abortive women and others who have been impacted by abortion. This ministry of the Archdiocese of Anchorage is open to all faith backgrounds and is free and open to the public. For more information, call the group’s confidential phone line at 297-7781 or toll-free (866) 434-3344.

Lumen Christi accepting students

Lumen Christi High School in Anchorage is now accepting applications for enrollment in grades 7-12 for the 2018-19 school year. The school aims to provide a “rigorous Catholic education in a Christ-like environment.” Financial aid is available. For more information, go online to lumenchristiak.com or call 907-245-9231.

Mass celebrated at Native hospital

Every Sunday at 11 a.m., Mass is celebrated at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage for patients and families. Masses are celebrated in Conference Room 2, near the cafeteria.

Organize a local Marriage Encounter

Marriage Encounter weekend experiences can be scheduled in various locations across the Archdiocese of Anchorage. This ministry offers married couples a chance to reconnect, renew intimacy and romance and celebrate unity. Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers fully guided weekends by a Catholic priest and presenting teams. These gatherings do not involve public or small group sharing. Applications are due one month prior to any chosen weekend. For more information about this opportunity, visit alaskawwme.org. To start a waitlist for a weekend outside of the Mat-Su and Anchorage areas call Deacon Bill or Sherry at (907) 631-0484.

