'News & Happenings across the Anchorage Archdiocese'

Editor’s note: The following news and events are scheduled across the Anchorage Archdiocese.

Archbishop’s Golf Tournament upcoming

Registration is underway for the Archbishop’s Golf Tournament to support seminarian formation. Individuals and businesses may sign up for the competition, with varying sponsorship packages available. The tournament will be held June 27 at Settlers Bay Golf Course in Wasilla. Participants can register individually or as a team of four. For more information, visit archdioceseofanchorage.org/archbishops-golf-tournament.

Retreat offered for marriage vocation

The upcoming Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekend, May 3-5, will focus on helping men and women lead a greater joy-filled life by affirming and celebrating marriage. The weekend ensures participants’ privacy and requires no public or small group sharing. The event, which will be held at Holy Spirit Retreat Center in Anchorage, is open to married couples, priests and religious. Priests share the weekend with another priest or the presenting priest. Religious are encouraged to bring another religious. Information and applications are online at alaskawwme.org. For more information, call (907) 250-5885 or email billandsherry@gci.net

Upcoming talk on the authenticity of Christ’s burial cloth

The authenticity of Christ’s purported burial cloth — The Shroud of Turin — is the focus of an upcoming talk in Anchorage. The May 9 event is part of the monthly speaker series presented by the local chapter of Catholics United for the Faith.

Presenter Bob Bird will look at the significance, history and science behind one of the world’s most fascinating religious artifacts. The presentation, which has been delivered multiple times, including at ACYC, Holy Rosary Academy, various venues on the Kenai Peninsula and most recently in Florida and New Jersey, is titled, “The Relics of Christ with the Best Claim to Authenticity.” The event includes a life-sized replica of the Shroud of Turin. The talk also includes photos and discussion on the Sudarium of Oviedo, the Manoppello Cloth, the INRI sign, the Holy Grail, the Crown of Thorns and the Robe of Trier — all have a known location and a reasonable possibility of being authentic.

Bird is currently the host of The Bird’s Eye View radio show on KSRM in Kenai. He is a former U.S. Senate candidate for Alaska and has taught Western Civilization and U.S. history at Kenai Peninsula College. His talk takes place May 9 in the upper room banquet hall at Gallo’s Mexican Restaurant in Anchorage (8615 Old Seward Hwy.). The presentation begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for those who wish to order food and drinks. The evening includes a talk, followed by questions and answers until 8:30 p.m.

Registration for Catholic summer camp is now open

Registration for St. Therese’s Camp is open. The weeklong event at the lakeside camp near Wasilla includes a mixture of traditional camp fun and faith-filled experiences. The camp includes water games, canoeing and kayaking, an assortment of games including the popular gaga competition, a climbing wall, archery, campfires, skits and many other events. The camp also includes vibrantly Catholic counselors, opportunities for prayer and Mass with visiting clergy. The cost for those entering grades 3-8 is $327. The cost for those entering grades 9-12 is $365. The weeklong camps run from June 16 to Aug. 2. Some financial aid is available. The high school week is already half full, and grades 3-8 are filling quickly. For more information about the camp, visit stthereseak.com or call Camp Director Rudy Poglitsh at (907) 232-2066 or email him at campdirector@stthereseak.com.

Lumen Christi baccalaureate May 6

The baccalaureate Mass for Lumen Christi High School seniors will be celebrated on May 6 by Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne at St. Benedict Church in Anchorage at 7 p.m. For more information contact the school at 245-9231.

Graduation May 9 for Lumen Christi

Lumen Christi High School will hold its graduation ceremony on May 9, 7 p.m., at Lumen Christi High School in Anchorage. The school will graduate 10 seniors: Alexander Lych, Gage Hogue, Isabella Faro, Jaime Martin, Julianne Estes, Kyler Williams, Megan Flaherty, Savannah Hogue, Shon Nagel and Trey Bernert. For more information contact the school at 245-9231. A feature story on the graduates will be published in the June issue of the Catholic Anchor.

Holy Rosary baccalaureate May 21

The baccalaureate Mass for Holy Rosary Academy will be celebrated at Holy Family Cathedral in Anchorage on May 21 at 6 p.m. For more information, contact the school at 276-5822.

Graduation for Holy Rosary on May 22

Holy Rosary Academy will hold its graduation Mass and ceremony on May 22, 9 a.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage. The morning will begin with a celebration of the Mass, followed by the 10 a.m. graduation ceremony in the Lunney Center next to the parish. After graduation, a reception will take place at the Lunney Center. This year’s graduates include the following 11 seniors: Alexander O’Neill, Andrew Cookson, Carly Syren, Felicity Hart, Isabelle van Tets, Jacinta Grandel, John Lastimoso, Joseph Bjelland, Kaitlyn Mary Gilmore, Savio Le and Thomas Biegel. For more information, contact the school at 276-5822. A feature story on the graduates will be published in the June issue of the Catholic Anchor.

Weekly Masses and adoration

* Sun.-Sat., Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

* Sun.-Sat., Perpetual Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Andrew

* Sun.-Sat., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Blessed Sacrament Monastery, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

* Mon.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Benedict, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

* Mon.-Tues., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

* Tues., Thurs., Sun., Daybreak Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 6:15 a.m.

* Wed., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 9-10 a.m.

* Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Patrick, 6-9 p.m.

* First Fridays, Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Patrick, 6-8 p.m.

* Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

* Thurs.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Michael in Palmer, 7 p.m.-11:55 a.m.

* Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Holy Family Cathedral, 7 a.m.-noon

* Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Anthony, 7-8 p.m.

* Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Guadalupe, 7-9 p.m.

* Sun., Native Mass, Alaska Native Medical Center, 11 a.m.

* Daily Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 11:30 a.m.

* Tues-Fri., Daily Mass, St. Andrew, 9 a.m.

Thomas Merton workshop May 4

Kathleen Tarr, author of “We Are All Poets Here,” a 2018 spiritual memoir involving Thomas Merton’s 1968 journey to Alaska, will teach a one-day seminar, “Writers, Seekers, Pilgrims: A Session on Thomas Merton,” Saturday, May 4, from 2-6 p.m. at the Anchorage Community House on 3502 Spenard Road. The workshop highlights Thomas Merton, the literary man. Participants will explore excerpts from his most famous spiritual writings and will reflect on questions about the nature of their own interior lives and spiritual journeys. Cost is $47 for students/members and $54 for general admission. Space is limited. For more information, visit 49writers.org or call 907-306-3386. Tarr, a frequent writer and speaker on Merton, is founder of the Alaska chapter of the International Thomas Merton Society, and a member of Holy Family Cathedral in Anchorage.

Mother’s marriage movement forms Anchorage group

CanaVox, an international marriage movement founded and led by mothers, has launched a group in Anchorage.

The group meets monthly and provides readings on natural law, practical wisdom and science to equip women to speak effectively about the beauty of marriage. According to the website, canavox.com, the goal is to bring people together “to engage in the art of conversation with others” as “we explore the various issues affecting the marriage culture in a calm, thoughtful setting.”

CanaVox groups typically read short essays, personal stories, and view videos to spark discussions.

For more information about local meetings, contact Karen McMorrow at (907) 245-5270 or kmcmorrow1@aol.com