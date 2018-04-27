'News & Happenings in the Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

Below is a roundup of news items and upcoming events from around the Anchorage Archdiocese.

Philosophy classes at Wasilla parish

Professor Jeremy Cubas is delivering a series of philosophical lectures in Wasilla that deal with Catholic themes on divine simplicity, sin, sexual morality, love and the good life. The talks will take place each Thursday evening in May, 7-8:30 p.m., at the All Saint Center at Sacred Heart Church in Wasilla.

The presentations will include a 45 minute lecture and 30 minutes of Q&A. Cubas holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Misericordia University in Dallas and a masters in philosophy from KU Leuven in Belgium. He is currently a professor at the University of Alaska. The purpose of the upcoming talks is to educate Catholics on the churches teachings surrounding key moral and theological issues. For more information, contact Sacred Heart Church at (907) 376-5087.

Archbishop to meet with young adults in Soldotna

As part of an ongoing effort to reach out to young adults (ages 18 to 35), Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne will host a May 5 gathering at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Soldotna.

The event begins with 9 a.m. coffee and fellowship at the parish, followed by 9:30 a.m. exposition and adoration. The event concludes with 10:30 a.m. no-host brunch at Caribou Family Restaurant.

For more information, contact Matthew Beck, director of the Office of Youth & Young Adult Ministry, at 297-7734 or mbeck@caa-ak.org.

Archbishop to listen to Kenai Peninsula Catholics

In an effort to engage with area Catholics about opportunities, challenges and the future of the church in Southcentral Alaska, Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne will continue his parish listening sessions with a stop at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Soldotna on May 4 at 7 p.m. All Catholics on the Kenai Peninsula are welcome.

Archbishop Etienne is making stops in each region of the archdiocese so that Catholics in the surrounding areas can attend the sessions. He said he hopes the meetings will be a time for him to “better understand the lived experience of parishioners” and to share his vision for the mission of the church in Southcentral Alaska.

Archbishop Etienne said he also hopes the listening sessions will be an opportunity for Catholics to come to a better understanding and appreciation of what “Pope Francis is teaching us about the fundamental nature of the church as ‘missionary’ and where the pope is leading us as a church.”

Palmer parish hiring youth minister

St. Michael Church in Palmer is looking to hire an “energetic, adaptable, self-motivated, faith-filled, active Catholic” who likes working with parish teens and families from diverse economic, social, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds. The position entails creating and coordinating youth and liturgical ministry programs. Requirements are an education in a related field, three years of experience working with teens, and an understanding of youth ministry as set forth by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in their document, “Renewing the Vision.” Skill in pastoral planning, budgeting, leadership, working with volunteers, and use of social media is desirable. Salary and benefits are based on experience and education. To learn more, send an email to frontdesk@st-mikesparish.org with the subject, “Job Opening.”

For questions, email Kris Adamczak at we3kts@mtaonline.net or call (907) 746-6747.

Lumen Christi graduation May 10

Lumen Christi High School will hold its graduation ceremony on May 10, 7 p.m., at Lumen Christi High School in Anchorage. The school has eight graduates this year: Maeve Bakic, Walter Bugden, Dai Thang Long (Tomy) Tran, Hagen Lirette, Falon Methonen, Kaare Helgesen, Mark Loeffler and Matthew Goodwin. Archbishop Paul Etienne will be on hand and the public is invited. For more information contact the school at 245-9231.

Holy Rosary graduation May 23

Holy Rosary Academy will hold its graduation Mass and ceremony on May 23, 9 a.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage. The K-12th grade independent Catholic school has nine graduates this year: Atin Bell, Drew Benton, Juliana Biegel, Gabrielle Holder, Samuel Jemmings, Hanna Massell, Forest Rose, Jon Syren and Stephen Woyte. Archbishop Paul Etienne will be on hand and the public is welcome to attend. Following graduation, a reception will take place at the Lunney Center next to the church.

‘Women’s Morning of Reflection’ May 5

Women across the Anchorage Archdiocese are invited to St. Patrick Church chapel for the May 5 Women’s Morning of Reflection. Doors will open with opportunities for confession at 9 a.m. The rosary will start at 9:30 a.m. with Mass at 10 a.m. After Mass and a short break, Father Ron Galt and Paige Christensen will each give a reflection. The event will conclude with a light lunch. Childcare is provided. For more information, contact Anna Abbott at anna_dummer@yahoo.com or call 304-2449. Those planning to utilize childcare should call ahead for planning purposes.

Charity Ball May 12

The annual Charity Ball fundraiser for Catholic Social Services will take place on May 12 at the Hotel Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage. The gala raises money for programs that aim to provide pathways out of homelessness for Anchorage’s most vulnerable.

For more information, contact Melissa Webber at mwebber@cssalaska.org or call (907) 222-7344 or contact Margaret King at mking@cssalaska.org or call (907) 947-5580.

Engaged couples retreat

Engaged couples – Catholic and non-Catholic alike – are welcome to join the Engaged Encounter retreat at the Holy Spirit Center from Friday, May 25, to Sunday, May 27. The program provides marriage preparation primarily for couples that are planning to marry in the Catholic Church. However, couples who are not Catholic are also welcome to attend. For information, contact Deacon Mick Fornelli at mfornelli@caa-ak.org or (907) 297-7770.

Weekly liturgies

Sun.-Sat., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Blessed Sacrament Monastery, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Sun.-Sat., Perpetual Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Andrew

Mon.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Benedict, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Mon.-Tues., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tues., Thurs., Sun., Daybreak Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 6:15 a.m.

Wed., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 9-10 a.m.

Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Thurs.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Michael in Palmer, 7 p.m.-11:55 a.m.

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Holy Family Cathedral, 7 a.m.-noon

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Anthony, 7-8 p.m.

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Guadalupe, 7-9 p.m.

Sun., Native Mass, Alaska Native Medical Center, 11 a.m.

Daily Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 11:30 a.m.

Tues-Fri., Daily Mass, St. Andrew, 9 a.m.

Bible Institute set for June

The Midsummer Light Bible Institute is set for June 19-21 at Alaska Pacific University in Anchorage. It will feature Ursuline Sister Eileen Schuller, a translator of the Dead Sea Scrolls, and Sister Eloise Rosenblatt, of the Sisters of Mercy, a specialist in Luke and Acts. The Cardinal Newman Chair at Alaska Pacific University hosts this event. For more information, email boiscl@alaskapacific.edu or call Dr. Boisclair at (907)564-8274.

Summer Catholic camp registration

The summer’s first session of St. Therese’s Camp in the Mat-Su Valley begins June 24. The programming for children in grades 3-8 includes “swimming, kayaking, canoeing, singing, campfires, archery, volleyball, ultimate frisbee, arts, crafts and outdoor skills training in a vibrant lakefront setting in the Mat-Su. Camp weeks are June 24-29; July 1-6; July 15-20; July 22-27; and July 29-Aug 3. The camp offers a weeklong residential experience. For more information, call 907-232-2066 or visit stthereseak.com.

Golf Tournament registration open

Registration is underway for the Archbishop’s Golf Tournament to support seminarian formation. Individuals and businesses may sign up for the competition, with varying sponsorship packages available. The tournament will be held June 7. For more information, visit archdioceseofanchorage.org/archbishops-golf-tournament.

Marriage Encounter weekend nears

On May 2-4, Worldwide Marriage Encounter will host a weekend at Holy Spirit Center in Anchorage. The weekend offers 44 hours of building intimacy, romance and unity. The organization has been serving the church for more than 50 years with weekends that promote open, honest and trusting relationships between husband and wife, between priests and religious and their communities. For more information, visit alaskawwme.org.