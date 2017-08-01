'News & happenings around the Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

The following is a list of news briefs and upcoming events from across the Anchorage Archdiocese.

Refugee assistance program seeks donations

Catholic Social Services Refugee Assistance and Immigration Services is in need of gently used bicycles to help clients get to their jobs, be outside and move around town. They are also in need of specific household items such as new comforters in queen and twin bed sizes, and dishes, flatware and cups. Before donating or gathering supplies, please contact Elizabeth Sensing at esensing@cssalaska.org or 907-222-7390.

Parish garden set for harvest

Vegetables from the St. Anthony Community Garden are now available for purchase after all weekend Masses (Saturday 5:30 p.m., Sunday 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.) until the end of the growing season. Vegetables are grown without artificial chemicals or pesticides. For more information, contact John White at 333-5544 or saparish.office@gmail.com.

Dinner fundraiser aims to support seminarians

The 2017 Seminarian Night Dinner & Fundraiser is Aug. 10, 6-8:30 p.m., at the Lumen Christi High School gymnasium (8110 Jewel Lake Road, Anchorage).

The event will include a chance to meet the current group of young men training to become priests for the Anchorage Archdiocese. Along with dinner, a dessert dash and the chance to win a bottle of scotch or wine, attendees will learn about a day in the life of a seminarian.

For more information and to purchase tickets or tables, go to archdioceseofanchorage.org/events/seminarian-dinner or call Melissa Hernandez at 907-297-7790.

Dominicans gear up for annual ‘Friars’ Fest’

Saturday, Aug. 12, will be a festive day at Holy Family Cathedral as parishioners and guests celebrate the 5th Annual Friars’ Fest in the parish courtyard. The festival runs 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is open to all visitors and passersby.

The event began in 2012 as a community-building event for the cathedral. Proceeds in the past have helped fund the cathedral windows and the popular Dominican forums. Numerous parishioners participate in planning and executing the festival, which includes international food booths, daylong entertainment, items for sale, balloons, raffles, split the pot and various games for attendees of all ages. There will also be a Dominican photo booth along with various tables and booths.

Cathedral parishioners of Filipino, Polish and Spanish descent will offer homemade national foods during the event. Additionally, chicken and ribs will be on the grill at the Knights of Columbus barbecue, and there will be lemonade, popcorn, hot dogs and Tastee Freeze desserts.

Before leaving, fairgoers will have a chance to stop by the Women of Holy Family booth to take home homemade baked goods. On stage throughout the day will be nonstop entertainment including numerous cultural dancing groups — Mexican, Spanish, Filipino and Irish.

An annual favorite in the game department is the pie toss. Long lines typically form for the balloon man. Games and activities (sidewalk chalk painting, face painting) for small children are available throughout the day.

For more information, contact Letha Flint at 227-3201. All food, games and purchases are paid for with tickets costing $1 each, or $5 for six. Tickets are available at St. Paul’s Corner, the cathedral bookstore and gift shop located on the corner of 5th Avenue and H Street. Tickets will also be available at Masses the end of July and the first weekend in August, and at the fair. Credit cards are accepted.

Abortion outreach offers healing

Project Rachel is a confidential support group for post-abortive women and others who have been impacted by abortion. This ministry of the Archdiocese of Anchorage is open to all faith backgrounds and is free and open to the public. For more information, call the group’s confidential phone line at 297-7781 or toll-free (866) 434-3344.

Lumen Christi accepting new students

Lumen Christi High School in Anchorage is now accepting applications for enrollment in grades 7-12 for the 2017-18 school year. The school aims to provide a “rigorous Catholic education in a Christ-like environment.” Financial aid is available. For more information, go online to lumenchristiak.com or call 907-245-9231.

St. Francis awards nominations open

The Anchorage Archdiocese annually recognizes those faith-filled individuals and groups who serve generously in support of the work of the church in their parishes. An awards dinner in their honor will be held Oct. 5 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral (in the Lunney Center) and is open to the public. Nomination forms are now available online at archdioceseofanchorage.org/st-francis-stewardship-awards. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 25. Information about the awards, dinner, tickets and table reservations is available on the archdiocese website. For questions, contact Laurie Evans-Dinneen at (907) 297-7789.