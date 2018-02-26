'News & Happenings around the Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

The following news and upcoming events are taking place across the Anchorage Archdiocese.

Pro-life prayer vigil underway in Anchorage

Anchorage has joined the worldwide pro-life campaign “40 Days for Life.” Twice a year, pro-life advocates gather outside abortion facilities around the world to peacefully stand vigil, pray for unborn babies and help mothers choose life for their children. This year’s vigil takes place from Feb. 14 to March 25 outside Anchorage’s only Planned Parenthood facility, on Lake Otis Parkway.

According to organizers, this year’s vigil is the largest yet, taking place in 354 cities across 25 countries.

The international group reports that since 40 Days for Life launched in 2004, 13,998 lives have been spared from abortion, 170 abortion workers had conversions and quit their jobs, and 94 abortion centers where 40 Days for Life vigils have been held have shut down.

To learn more, visit 40daysforlife.com or contact Patrick Martin at (907) 2776-1912, (907) 232-2211 or email PatMartin@AlaskaRightToLife.org

Women’s Lenten retreat on March 22

The Martha and Mary Women’s Ministry is hosting a Lenten retreat focused on the story of Venerable Henriette Delille. She lived from 1812 to 1862 and is known as the “servant of slaves.” Her persistence in faith, humility, charity and justice will be discussed by Jenny Michaelson from the Anchorage Archdiocese Office of Safe Environment. The talk will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Anchorage from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

Lenten retreat at Holy Spirit Center

A Lenten retreat will be held March 2-4 at Holy Spirit Center in Anchorage. The silent retreat will be led by Father Bernard Perkins, a Carmelite priest from Alhambra, California. The theme, “Mary, Our Life, Our Sweetness, Our Hope,” honors the 100th anniversary of Our Lady’s appearances at Fatima. The retreat runs from 7 p.m. on Friday to noon lunch on Sunday. For more information, call Holy Spirit Center at 346-2343.

Legion’s Marian consecration set

The Legion of Mary will hold its “Acies,” the annual consecration to the Blessed Virgin Mary on March 17, 1 p.m., at St. Patrick Church in Anchorage.

The service includes the rosary and Legion prayers, a sermon by Father Scott Medlock, a collective and individual consecration to the Blessed Virgin Mary and benediction. A reception will follow in the parish hall. According to organizers, the Acies consecration is “a beautiful way to deepen your relationship with Mary, our mother.” All are invited to attend, especially auxiliary Legion members.

Lenten prayer day

Father Dan Hebert, from St. Patrick Church in Anchorage, will lead a Lenten retreat on March 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at St. Patrick. The guided meditations will focus on how to respond to the invitation to “come and see who Jesus is.” Sponsored by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, the retreat is open to men and women. A donation of $10 is suggested. For more information, contact Debbie Vea at (907) 952-0181 or email vea@alaskan.com.

Summer Catholic camp registration

The summer’s first session of St. Therese’s Camp in the Mat-Su Valley begins June 24. According to a notice from the Catholic camp, its programming for children in grades 3-8 includes “swimming, kayaking, canoeing, singing, campfires, archery, volleyball, ultimate frisbee, arts, crafts and outdoor skills training in a fun and vibrant lakefront setting in the Mat-Su Valley while sharing the joy of the Catholic Faith.” Camp weeks are June 24-29; July 1-6; July 15-20; July 22-27; and July 29-Aug 3. Some financial aid is available. St. Therese’s Camp offers a weeklong residential Catholic camp experience. For more information, call Rudy at 907-232-2066 or visit stthereseak.com.

The archbishop has a blog

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne maintains an active blog site to stay connected to Catholics throughout the archdiocese. To view photos and read his latest homilies, reflections and commentary on a wide range of topics, go online to archbishopetienne.com.

Holy Rosary seeks to hire principal

Holy Rosary Academy in Anchorage is hiring a principal for the upcoming school year. The successful applicant must have knowledge of a classical curriculum. Salary is negotiable. The independent kindergarten through 12th grade independent Catholic school takes a traditional approach to the study of the liberal arts. The schools aims to educate students with theology courses and classical works. Additionally, the school aims to inspire and cultivate the faith of students through the sacraments and other Catholic devotional exercises. For more information, contact John Fleming at akflemings@gmail.com or call (907) 230-7783.

Auction to support Mat-Su school

Our Lady of the Valley School in Wasilla will hold its annual dinner fundraiser on April 21 at the Curtis Menard Sports Center in Wasilla. The theme this year is “Off to the Races,” and attendees are welcome to wear “big hats and bowties.” The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Reserved table seating is available. Donations and sponsors are being accepted. For more information, call 376-0883.

Catholic school to launch full-time pre-kindergarten

Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School in Anchorage is launching a full-time pre-kindergarten program this fall. The program is for children who are 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2018. There will be a certified teacher along with a full time aide. The maximum number of students in the class will be 20. The cost is $900 a month which includes the option to use before and after care services. The students’ day will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. The program will follow a fully developed curriculum that will introduce the students to math, language arts, science, social studies and religion. Students will also participate in weekly Mass with the other students at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School.

For more information, call 345-3712 or visit akseas.com.

Free public talk on Jewish-Christian relations

A free public lecture will be offered March 1, 7-8:30 p.m., at Alaska Pacific University’s Earl R. Brown Auditorium in Grant Hall. Dr. Amy Jill-Levine is a professor of New Testament and Jewish studies. She teaches at Vanderbilt Divinity School and is an affiliated professor at the Center for the Study of Jewish-Christian Relations at Cambridge.

Registration open for Archbishop’s Golf Tournament

Registration is underway for the Archbishop’s Golf Tournament to support seminarian formation. Individuals and businesses may sign up for the competition, with varying sponsorship packages available. The tournament will be held June 7. For more information, visit archdioceseofanchorage.org/archbishops-golf-tournament.

Weekly Masses and adoration

Sun.-Sat., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Blessed Sacrament Monastery, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Mon.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Benedict, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Mon.-Tues., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tues., Thurs., Sun., Daybreak Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 6:15 a.m.

Wed., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 9-10 a.m.

Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Holy Family Cathedral, 7 a.m.-noon

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Anthony, 7-8 p.m.

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Guadalupe, 7-9 p.m.

Sun., Native Mass, Alaska Native Medical Center, 11 a.m.

Daily Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 11:30 a.m.

Abortion outreach offers healing

Project Rachel is a confidential support group for post-abortive women and others who have been impacted by abortion. This ministry of the Archdiocese of Anchorage is open to all faith backgrounds and is free and open to the public. For more information, call the group’s confidential phone line at 297-7781 or toll-free (866) 434-3344.

St. Francis House needs volunteers

St. Francis House, a food pantry run by Catholic Social Services in Anchorage, is in need of volunteers to help assist clients with shopping. The food pantry serves more than 100 families daily, Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit cssalaska.org/get-involved/volunteer