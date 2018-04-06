'News & happenings around the Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

The following upcoming liturgies, scheduled events and news briefs are from across the Anchorage Archdiocese.

Archbishop to pray and dine with Kenai young adults

As part of an ongoing effort to reach out to young adults (ages 18 to 35), Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne will host a May 5 gathering at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Soldotna.

The event begins with 9 a.m. coffee and fellowship at the parish, followed by 9:30 a.m. exposition and adoration. The event concludes with 10:30 a.m. no-host brunch at Caribou Family Restaurant.

For more information, contact Matthew Beck, director of the Office of Youth & Young Adult Ministry, at 297-7734 or mbeck@caa-ak.org.

Archbishop to meet with Mat-Su young adults for prayer, potluck, discussion

Young adults from the Mat-Su Valley are invited to a gathering with Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne on April 22. The event, for ages 18 to 35, will begin with a 1 p.m. potluck lunch at Sacred Heart Church, followed by 1:45 p.m. adoration. The gathering concludes with a 2:45 p.m. discussion with Archbishop Etienne. For more information, contact Matthew Beck, director of the Office of Youth & Young Adult Ministry, at 297-7734 or mbeck@caa-ak.org.

Alaska Catholic Youth Conference set for June 3-6

The Alaska Catholic Youth Conference returns to Anchorage June 3-6. This year’s theme, “Do not be afraid,” comes from the Gospel of Luke. The ACYC goal is to inspire, educate and equip Catholic youth to be “confident and capable disciples of Christ.”

Special guests and speakers will be present to challenge and guide teens including Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne, Father Michael Shields, the Dominican Sisters of Nashville, Jesse Manibusan and many others — both national and local. The week will be packed with sacraments, prayer, music, inspiration, learning, food, games and fun. Online registration began April 1.

For more information, visit archdioceseofanchorage.org.

Parish secretary needed at Holy Cross Church

Holy Cross Church in Anchorage is looking to hire a parish secretary to support the pastoral staff. The position is year around and part time — 28 hours per week at $15 an hour. The hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Preference will be given to those with two years related experience or greater and especially in a parish setting. Beneficial skills include the ability to handle many details, troubleshooting abilities, warmth in communication and a heart for ministry.

Primary responsibilities include: supporting the parish’s pastoral staff, writing, preparation and publication of documents (weekly bulletin, parish correspondence), volunteer recruitment, website updates, parish and religious education registration.

The applicant must be familiar with Windows 10 and have a good understanding of Microsoft Word, Excel and Publisher. To apply, email the completed Archdiocese of Anchorage application form along with a resume and cover letter to holycrossak@gmail.com or kwilliams@caa-ak.org. For more information, call (907) 297-7720.

Divine Mercy celebration on April 8

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Anchorage will hold a Divine Mercy celebration on Sunday, April 8, at the parish. The gathering will begin at 2 p.m. and will include adoration, benediction, recitation of the Divine Mercy Chaplet and confession.

CSS Charity Ball set for May 12

The annual Charity Ball fundraiser for Catholic Social Services takes place May 12 at the Hotel Captain Cook in Anchorage. The gala raises money for programs that provide pathways out of homelessness for Anchorage’s most vulnerable.

For more information, contact Melissa Webber at mwebber@cssalaska.org or call (907) 222-7344 or email Margaret King at mking@cssalaska.org or call (907) 947-5580.

Auction aims to support Mat-Su Catholic school

Our Lady of the Valley School in Wasilla holds its annual dinner fundraiser on April 21 at the Curtis Menard Sports Center in Wasilla. The theme this year is “Off to the Races,” and attendees are welcome to wear “big hats and bowties.” Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Reserved table seating is available. Donations and sponsors are being accepted. For more information, call 376-0883.

Next Marriage Encounter weekend in May

On May 2-4, Worldwide Marriage Encounter will host a weekend at Holy Spirit Center in Anchorage. The weekend offers 44 hours of building intimacy, romance and unity. The organization has been serving the church for more than 50 years with weekends that promote open, honest and trusting relationships between husband and wife, between priests and religious and their communities. For more information, visit alaskawwme.org.

Palmer parish is hiring a youth minister/liturgist

St. Michael Church in Palmer is looking to hire an “energetic, adaptable, self-motivated, faith-filled, active Catholic” who likes working with parish teens and families from diverse economic, social, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds. The position entails creating and coordinating youth and liturgical ministry programs. Requirements are an education in a related field, three years of experience working with teens, and an understanding of youth ministry as set forth by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in their document, “Renewing the Vision.” Skill in pastoral planning, budgeting, leadership, working with volunteers, and use of social media is desirable. Salary and benefits are based on experience and education. For more information, email frontdesk@st-mikesparish.org with the subject, “Job Opening.”

For questions, email Kris Adamczak at we3kts@mtaonline.net or call (907) 746-6747.

April 7 Women’s reflection set

Women across the Anchorage Archdiocese are invited to St. Patrick Church chapel for the April 7 Women’s Morning of Reflection. Doors will open with opportunities for confession at 9 a.m. The rosary will start at 9:30 a.m. with Mass at 10 a.m. After Mass and a short break Dominican Father Dominic David and Kristina Johannes will each give a reflection. The event will conclude with a light lunch. For more information, contact Anna Abbott at anna_dummer@yahoo.com or call 304-2449.