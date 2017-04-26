'News & happenings around the Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

The following is a list of news and upcoming events from around the Archdiocese of Anchorage.

Lumen Christi baccalaureate May 10

The baccalaureate Mass for Lumen Christi High School seniors will be celebrated by Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne at St. Benedict Church in Anchorage at 7 p.m. on May 10. For more information contact the school at 245-9231.

Lumen Christi graduation May 11

Lumen Christi High School will hold its graduation ceremony on May 11, 7 p.m., at Lumen Christi High School in Anchorage. The school will graduate 13 seniors: Natalie Dickhaus, Gianna Dufrane, Jarrett Fortune, Ned Kretchik, Chiebuka Lebechi, Carolyn Loeffler, Taline Markossian, Abigail McCormick, Jamie Nagel, Qenna O’Donnell, Randy Samuelson, Ann Thorsness and Chloe Williams. The keynote speaker will be former school principal John Harmon. For more information contact the school at 245-9231.

Baccalaureate for Holy Rosary May 16

A baccalaureate Mass will be celebrated by Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne at Holy Family Cathedral in Anchorage on May 16 at 6 p.m. Seniors have then invited their family and special guests for an invitation-only baccalaureate dinner in the hall below.

Graduation for Holy Rosary on May 17

Holy Rosary Academy will hold its graduation Mass and ceremony on May 17, 12 p.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage. Anchorage Archbishop Emeritus Roger Schwietz will first celebrate Mass with the graduation ceremony beginning at 1 p.m. Following the graduation, a reception will take place at the Lunney Center next to the church. This year’s graduates include the following seniors: Mary Tappel, Mary Eric Bjelland, Alec Grandel and Matthew Lastimoso.

Mountain retreat with priests in July

Ask the hard questions, have fun and meet other young Catholics who are looking for a new depth and intensity in their faith. Father Louis Pascal, Brother John, and Sister Teresa Immaculate of the Community of St. John aim to provide a rich spiritual environment that encourages young adults to seek the truth about their life in the light of God by leading them to the person of Christ.

This year’s Young Adult Eagle Eye Summer Institute is for those ages 20-35. It takes place July 15-23 in the mountains near Anchorage. The theme for this year’s gathering is “Passion with a purpose: How can I do what I want and want what I should?”

Each day of the institute follows the rhythm of the liturgical observances of the Community of St. John, including morning, midday and evening prayer and daily Mass. The participants will begin by hiking the Crow Pass Trail for three-and-a-half days and then return to Holy Spirit Center in Anchorage for four-and-a-half days of theology and philosophy. For more information about Eagle Eye, contact Rachel and David Andrews at eagleeyealaska@gmail.com or call (907) 349-1258.

Friar to speak on finding purpose

On July 12 Father Louis Pascal from the Community of St. John will give a talk at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage titled, “Passion with a Purpose: How can I do what I want and want what I should?” The talk begins following the 5:30 p.m. Mass and is open to the public.

Women take time to care for their souls

The Martha and Mary Women’s Ministry held their ninth annual retreat at the Chapel of Our Lady of Snows in Girdwood on March 24-26. Dr. Maggie McCarthy from the Graduate Theological Foundation in Indiana led the Lenten retreat, “Care of Our Souls.” The weekend gathering drew 50 women in prayer, reflection and fellowship. Women traveled from Anchor Point, Ninilchik, Soldotna, Kenai, Wasilla and Anchorage. Father Patrick Brosamer heard confessions and celebrated Mass for the retreatants. Participants were challenged to “find holy ground in their daily life, accept themselves as loved unconditionally by God and to fear less and love more.”

Catholic students excel at Science & Engineering Fair

Three students from Holy Rosary Academy took home honors at the recent Alaska Science & Engineering Fair last month. Tenth grader Savio Le placed third overall and was the high school category winner in microbiology. Le also earned honorable mention from the Alaska Science Teacher Association and won the Alaska Fisheries Award, the NASA Earth System Science Award and the Water Environment US Stockholm Junior Water Prize Regional Award. Le now has the opportunity to continue on to the national competition in June and possibly represent the United States at the international competition in Stockholm, Sweden. He also qualified to attend the INTEL International Science & Engineering Fair in May as an observer for Alaska.

Fellow 10th-grader Alexander O’Neill was the high school category winner in chemistry and won the Alaska Science Teacher Association Award, the ASM Materials Education Foundation Award, the INTEL Special Community Sustainability Award, the ASU Walton Sustainability Solutions Initiatives Award and the RICOH American Corporation Award. The cumulative awards amount to $750 that Alexander will use to continue his project research, and he will compete again next year.

Will Deering, a ninth-grade homeschooling and part-time student at Holy Rosary, was the high school category winner in Medicine and Health Sciences and won the Commissioned Officers Association of the Public Health Service Award and the Red Cat Food Technologies Award. He also placed first in the Abstract Competition and has qualified to attend the INTEL International Science & Engineering Fair in May as an observer for the state of Alaska.

Each of the honorees is conducting multiyear projects that will span the length of their high school careers.

Theology & Literature at cathedral

The next Theology & Literature meeting will take place in St. Paul’s Corner Book & Gift Store next to Holy Family Cathedral at 7 p.m. on May 18. Participants will discuss “An Ocean Full of Angels,” by Peter Kreeft. The author describes his book as “an angel’s-eye view of the connections between Jesus Christ, Muhammad, dead Vikings, sassy Black feminists, Dutch Calvinist seminarians, very large Mother-substitutes, armless nature-mystics, Caribbean rubber dancers, the Wandering Jew, angels in disguise, three popes in one year, Cortez, Romeo and Juliet, the sea serpent, Our Lady of Guadalupe, the demon Hurricano, Islam in the art of body surfing, the universal fate wave theory, the Palestinian intifadah, the fatal beauty of the sea, dreams of Jungian archetypes, the dooms of the Boston Red Sox, the abortion wars, the Great Blizzard of ‘78, the wisdom of the ‘handicapped,’ the ecumenical jihad, the psychology of suicide, and the end of the world. But that’s an oversimplification.” The upcoming book discussion is open to the public.

Fundraiser set for World Youth Day

Alaska youth planning to attend the 2019 World Youth Day gathering in Panama will hold an Italian dinner fundraiser on May 6, 6 p.m., at St. Benedict Church in Anchorage. The seven-course dinner includes homemade pasta, desserts, gnocchi, stuffed mushrooms, bruschetta and more. Dinner will be in the parish basement. There will also be an auction. For more information, contact Elise Zajicek at 273-1541. Those interested in donating items for the auction may drop them by the St. Benedict office or contact Zajicek.

Marriage Encounter weekend nears

On May 5-7, Worldwide Marriage Encounter will host its “Your Marriage Matters” weekend at Holy Spirit Center in Anchorage. For more information, visit alaskawwme.org.

Mass times at Providence chapel

Our Lady of Providence Chapel at Providence Alaska Medical Center offers a daily 11:30 a.m. Mass. Additionally, a 6:15 a.m. Mass is celebrated on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Native prayer group meets Thursdays

The Native Kateri Circle meets every Thursday at 11 a.m. for prayer, faith formation and a potluck at St. Anthony Church in Anchorage. For more information, call 337-2583.

Celebrating Our Lady of Fatima in Anchorage

A celebration of the 100th anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady at Fatima will take place on May 13 at Holy Family Cathedral in Anchorage. The schedule will include an 8:30 a.m. rosary and 9 a.m. Mass followed by coffee and donuts in St. Dominic Hall with a talk on the Five First Saturdays Devotion requested by Mary. All ages are welcome to attend.

Barefoot Mile aims to eradicate child sex trafficking

In an effort to eradicate child sex trafficking, JOY International is sponsoring the 2017 Anchorage Barefoot Mile on May 20 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

A new study by Loyola University New Orleans’s Modern Slavery Research Project on human trafficking among homeless youth aged 17 to 25 revealed that 27 percent of homeless women and 17 percent of homeless men are victims of sex trafficking in Anchorage.

The founder and president of JOY International, Dr. Jeff Brodsky, works to rescue, restore, reintegrate and prevent the sexual exploitation of children, teens and young women domestically and internationally. On July 19, 2010, while searching in a garbage dump in Cambodia for children at high risk of being kidnapped and sold to brothels, Brodsky was feeding a group of children living in the dump and noticed they were all barefoot. That evening he made a life-changing decision to begin living barefoot in solidarity with the millions of trafficked and impoverished children around the world. One year later, The Barefoot Mile was born and has now become a global event. It is a way to gather a local community to join together and fight child and human trafficking.

As walkers, participants in the Anchorage event will have the opportunity to ask friends and family to sponsor them as they walk barefoot in solidarity with trafficked children. By doing this participants help raise awareness of efforts to help rescue more trafficked girls. While encouraged, it is not mandatory to walk barefoot. All ages are welcome to participate.

For information on how to participate, go online to give.classy.org/anchoragebfm or email admin@davisconstructors.com.

CSS fundraiser ball nears, volunteers needed

On May 6, Catholic Social Services will host its annual Wilma Carr Charity Ball, the largest annual fundraiser for the social services arm of the Archdiocese of Anchorage. This year’s 27th anniversary ball will take place at the Hotel Captain Cook in Anchorage. Dress for the evening is formal. For more information, to serve as a volunteer for the event or to RSVP, contact Laura Rice at Lrice@cssalaska.org.

Summer service opportunities at CSS

Catholic Social Services in Anchorage has several needs this summer.

To serve at the St. Francis House Food Pantry, fill out a volunteer application online at cssalaska.org. Monetary donations are also needed and can be made online. To give non-perishable food items, bring them to the pantry at 3710 E. 20th Ave.

The Clare House program gives moms and kids a safe haven from living on the streets. Donations of the following items are needed: women’s deodorant, lotion, shampoo, liquid laundry detergent, liquid softener, dryer sheets, large black trash bags, white trash bags and totes (bins with covers). Donations can be dropped off at Clare House at 4110 Spenard Road. Items can also be ordered on at Amazon Wish List at amzn.com/w/2ZEB2V5XTOGOZ.

Donations to help those struggling with hunger can be made online at cssalaska.org/donate. Donations of cans of vegetables, fruits and proteins, and dried beans, rice and pasta can be sent to St. Francis House Food Pantry at 3710 E. 20th Avenue in Anchorage.

Volunteers are needed to serve lunch to men and women recovering from illness and injury at the new medical respite program at Brother Francis Shelter. Lunch will be served from 12-1:30 p.m. seven days a week. Volunteers can contact Laura Rice at Lrice@cssalaska.org.