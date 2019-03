CatholicAnchor.org

The following is a run down of news and happenings across the Anchorage Archdiocese.

Alaska’s First Lady accepting ‘Volunteer of the Year’ nominations

Alaska First Lady Rose Dunleavy opened nominations for the 2019 First Lady’s Volunteer of the Year Awards. The awards are an annual tradition started by First Lady Bella Hammond to recognize and pay tribute to a special group of volunteers that have made an extraordinary contribution to local communities and state.

“It will be a special honor for me to present these awards to Alaskans who are selfless, caring and have made a perceptible and meaningful difference in the lives of other Alaskans,” said First Lady Rose Dunleavy. “Each one of the recipients has an inspirational story to tell.”

Nominations for outstanding volunteers are being accepted through the close of business on Friday, March 8. Nominations can be submitted online at volunteerawards.alaska.gov or by using hard copies which are available to pick up in person at the governor’s offices in Anchorage, Juneau, Fairbanks and Palmer.

The volunteer awards ceremony and luncheon will be held at the Governor’s residence in Juneau this spring.

Men’s Lenten breakfast & retreat

On Saturday morning March 23, the ninth annual men’s Lenten breakfast and mini-retreat will be held at St. Andrew Church in Eagle River. All men and youth 15 years and older are invited to enjoy a potluck breakfast at 8 a.m. and a retreat presentation at 9 a.m. with Father Jaime Mencias. Father Mencias serves at St. Michael Church in Palmer. Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring some breakfast food to share. For more information, contact Gene Cyrus at (907) 250-1180.

Pilgrimage to Rome and Assisi

Father Dan Hebert, parochial vicar at St. Patrick Church in Anchorage, and Mother Mary Louise Kane of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Watervliet, NY, are leading a seven-day pilgrimage to Rome and Assisi in July. Pilgrims will depart July 9. For details and to register for the trip, call Regina Tours at (212) 594-8787 X 232 or (800) CATHOLIC X 232. Email inquiries can be sent to fciraolo@grouplist.com.

Lenten Prayer Day on March 30

A Lenten Prayer Day is being offered in March with the goal of offering guided meditations on how to live the “Welcoming Prayer” in one’s daily life. A reflection titled, “God Come to My Assistance,” will be delivered by Father Dan Hebert. Sponsored by the local chapter of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, the event takes place on March 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Patrick Church in Anchorage. A simple lunch will be provided, and the event is open to men and women. A donation of $10 is suggested. To RSVP contact Debbie Vea at (907) 952-0181 or vea@alaskan.com.

Mothers marriage movement meeting in Anchorage

CanaVox is an international marriage movement founded and led by mothers. The organization, which includes nearly 200 local chapters around the world has launched a local group in Anchorage with the aim of studying and discussing the importance of marriage.

The group meets monthly and provides readings from natural law, practical wisdom and science to equip women to speak effectively and lovingly about the beauty of marriage. According to the website, canavox.com, the goal of the local chapters is to bring people together “face to face to engage in the art of conversation with others” as “we explore the various issues affecting the marriage culture in a calm, thoughtful setting, free from the hostilities often found in today’s public discourse. We are a forward-thinking and solutions-focused network of friends for marriage.”

CanaVox groups typically read a few short essays, personal stories, and view videos that are selected to spark interesting discussions.

For more information about the next meeting in Anchorage, contact Karen McMorrow at (907) 245-5270 or kmcmorrow1@aol.com

Valley school’s fundraiser April 6

The 12th annual dinner auction fundraiser for Our Lady of the Valley Catholic School will be April 6 with the theme, “Aloha.” Tickets are on sale now at $75 a person. More information and tickets can be purchased online at olvwasilla.com or by calling the school at (907) 376-0883. Premium tables are also available.

Registration now open for Catholic summer camp

Registration for St. Therese’s Camp is open. The weeklong event at the lakeside camp near Wasilla includes a mixture of traditional camp fun and faith-filled experiences. The camp includes water games, canoeing and kayaking, an assortment of games including the popular gaga competition, a climbing wall, archery, campfires, skits and many other events. The camp also includes vibrantly Catholic counselors, opportunities for prayer and Mass with visiting clergy. The cost for those entering grades 3-8 is $311 before Feb. 28, and $327 after Feb. 28. The cost for those entering grades 9-12 is $349 before Feb. 28, and $365 after Feb. 28. The weeklong camps run from June 16 to Aug. 2. Some financial aid is available. The high school week is already half full, and grades 3-8 are 10 percent full. For more information, visit stthereseak.com or contact Camp Director Rudy Poglitsh at (907) 232-2066 or campdirector@stthereseak.com.

Abortion outreach offers healing

Project Rachel is a confidential support group for post-abortive women and others who have been impacted by abortion. This ministry of the Archdiocese of Anchorage is open to all faith backgrounds and is free and open to the public. For more information, call the group’s confidential phone line at 297-7781 or toll-free (866) 434-3344.

Catholic student club meets at UAA

A Catholic campus ministry meets Thursdays during the academic year at the University of Alaska Anchorage in The Den from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students are invited to bring lunch and enjoy a time of fellowship, Scripture reflections and prayer.

Weekly Masses and adoration

* Sun.-Sat., Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

* Sun.-Sat., Perpetual Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Andrew

* Sun.-Sat., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Blessed Sacrament Monastery, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

* Mon.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Benedict, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

* Mon.-Tues., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

* Tues., Thurs., Sun., Daybreak Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 6:15 a.m.

* Wed., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 9-10 a.m.

* Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Patrick, 6-9 p.m.

* First Fridays, Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Patrick, 6-8 p.m.

* Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

* Thurs.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Michael in Palmer, 7 p.m.-11:55 a.m.

* Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Holy Family Cathedral, 7 a.m.-noon

* Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Anthony, 7-8 p.m.

* Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Guadalupe, 7-9 p.m.

* Sun., Native Mass, Alaska Native Medical Center, 11 a.m.

* Daily Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 11:30 a.m.

* Tues-Fri., Daily Mass, St. Andrew, 9 a.m.

Book an evening with the archbishop

Available dates for an evening of adoration and conversation with Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne are April 15 and May 19-20. Parishes that wish to host an evening of adoration and conversation can contact Matthew Beck at mbeck@caa-ak.org or 355-3223.

Launch a Marriage Encounter weekend

Marriage Encounter weekend experiences can be scheduled in various locations across the Archdiocese of Anchorage. This ministry offers married couples a chance to reconnect, renew intimacy and romance and celebrate unity. Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers fully guided weekends by a Catholic priest and presenting teams. These gatherings do not involve public or small group sharing. Applications are due one month prior to any chosen weekend.

For more information about this opportunity, visit alaskawwme.org. To organize a weekend outside of the Mat-Su and Anchorage areas, call Deacon Bill or Sherry at (907)

631-0484.

40 day pro-life vigil begins March 6 in Anchorage

The international spring prayer campaign — 40 Days for Life — begins March 6 and runs through April 14. Each fall and spring, pro-life advocates gather outside abortion facilities around the world to peacefully stand vigil, pray for unborn babies and help mothers choose life for their children.

In Anchorage, the ecumenical prayer vigil is once again taking place in front of Planned Parenthood, where abortions are performed at 4001 East Lake Otis Parkway. Vigil participants gather in the public right of way outside the clinic.

According to the official 40 Days for Life website (40daysforlife.com), more than 15,200 unborn babies have been saved from abortion and 99 abortion clinics have closed where 40 Days for Life vigils have taken place since 2007. Additionally, 186 abortion facility workers have quit the industry.

For more information about the upcoming vigil in Anchorage, contact organizer Patrick Martin at (907) 232-2211 or email PatMartin@AlaskaRightToLife.org. Additional information is available on Facebook at Anchorage 40 Days for Life page.