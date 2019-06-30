'News & Happenings around the Anchorage Archdiocese'

Editor’s note: The following is a list of news briefs and upcoming events from around the Anchorage Archdiocese.

Food pantry needs volunteer shoppers

St. Francis House Food Pantry, an outreach of Catholic Social Services in Anchorage, needs volunteer shoppers on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Volunteers can serve for one day a week or one day a month. Volunteer shoppers assist clients in the selection of grocery items at St. Francis House Food Pantry. They also assist with distribution of an emergency supply of food to community members. For more information email Cindy Lentine: clentine@cssalaska.org or call 907-222-7309 or the main office 907-222-7300.

Shelter for mothers with children seeks assistance

Clare House, an outreach for homeless mothers with children in Anchorage, is in need of the following donated items: twin sheets, blankets, pillowcases and towels. Please drop off donations at the shelter, located at 4110 Spenard Road. The shelter also needs volunteers to serve on meal teams that provide food for the approximately 60 participants at Clare House. Teams have specific dates each month where they provide the dinner meal and drop it off at Clare House around 4 p.m. For more information email Cindy Lentine: clentine@cssalaska.org or call 907-222-7309 or the main office 907-222-7300.

Free talk at Holy Spirit Center

Holy Spirit Center will host a free talk on July 10, 7 p.m., by Father Carl Arico. The talk is titled, “Is your ‘yes’ a ‘yes’ or a ‘maybe’: The Power of Consenting.” Father Arico is a founding member of Contemplative Outreach and close collaborator with Father Thomas Keating.

World Wide Marriage Encounter events in July

Worldwide Marriage Encounter will host a family barbecue in the Mat-Su Valley on July 14. For more information, call Frank or Mary at (907) 830-2976. On July 26 Worldwide Marriage Encounter will host an evening prayer for marriage for the Feast of Saints Joachim and Anne. The gathering will include adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at Holy Cross Church in Anchorage. For more information, contact Bill or Sherry at (907) 250-5885.

Native prayer group meets Thursdays

At St. Anthony Church in Anchorage, the Native Kateri Circle meets every Thursday at 11 a.m. for prayer, faith formation and a potluck. For more information, call 337-2583. Two other groups meet in the Mat-Su. On the second Wednesday of the month, a group gathers at Sacred Heart Church in Wasilla, and on the fourth Wednesday of the month at St. Michael Church in Palmer. For more information on the Mat-Su groups, call 238-2209.

Mass celebrated at Native hospital

Every Sunday at 11 a.m., Mass is celebrated at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage for patients and families. Masses are celebrated in Conference Room 2, near the cafeteria.

Spots still open for Catholic summer camp

Registration for St. Therese’s Camp remains open. The weeklong event at the lakeside camp near Wasilla includes a mixture of traditional camp fun and faith-filled experiences. The camp includes water games, canoeing and kayaking, an assortment of games including the popular gaga competition, a climbing wall, archery, campfires, skits and many other events. The camp also includes vibrantly Catholic counselors, opportunities for prayer and Mass with visiting clergy. The cost for those entering grades 3-8 is $327. The cost for those entering grades 9-12 is $365. The weeklong camps continue through Aug. 2. Some financial aid is available. The high school week is already half full, and grades 3-8 are filling quickly. For more information about the camp, visit stthereseak.com or call Camp Director Rudy Poglitsh at (907) 232-2066 or email him at campdirector@stthereseak.com.

Weekly Masses and adoration

* Sun.-Sat., Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

* Sun.-Sat., Perpetual Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Andrew

* Sun.-Sat., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Blessed Sacrament Monastery, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

* Mon.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Benedict, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

* Mon.-Tues., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

* Tues., Thurs., Sun., Daybreak Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 6:15 a.m.

* Wed., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 9-10 a.m.

* Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Patrick, 6-9 p.m.

* First Fridays, Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Patrick, 6-8 p.m.

* Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

* Thurs.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Michael in Palmer, 7 p.m.-11:55 a.m.

* Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Holy Family Cathedral, 7 a.m.-noon

* Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Anthony, 7-8 p.m.

* Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Guadalupe, 7-9 p.m.

* Sun., Native Mass, Alaska Native Medical Center, 11 a.m.

* Daily Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 11:30 a.m.

* Tues-Fri., Daily Mass, St. Andrew, 9 a.m.

Mothers marriage movement meets in Anchorage

CanaVox, an international marriage movement founded and led by mothers, has launched a group in Anchorage.

The group meets monthly and provides readings on natural law, practical wisdom and science to equip women to speak effectively about the beauty of marriage. According to the website, canavox.com, the goal is to bring people together “to engage in the art of conversation with others” as “we explore the various issues affecting the marriage culture in a calm, thoughtful setting.”

CanaVox groups typically read short essays, personal stories, and view videos to spark discussions.

For more information about local meetings, contact Karen McMorrow at (907) 245-5270 or kmcmorrow1@aol.com.