'News & Happenings: Young adult conference, Eucharistic procession and more…'

Upcoming young adult conference to explore “The Good, The True, The Beautiful”

The second annual young adult conference, sponsored by St. Benedict Church in Anchorage, will take place June 21-22. This year’s theme is “The Heights: Encountering the Good, the True, and the Beautiful.”

The two-day event includes a Friday night social with a pizza dinner provided by Moose’s Tooth. This will be followed by a live concert with Connor Flanagan, a nationally known singer-songwriter who writes music that “resonates with the human experience.” Religious brothers from the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal will be part of the conference.

On Saturday, attendees will gather at St. Benedict’s for coffee at 9 a.m., followed morning and afternoon workshops. The day will include a lunch break, adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and opportunities for confession. The conference concludes that night with a keynote talk and Mass, followed by a BBQ social. Babysitting is available. For more information, visit TheHeightsAK.com.

Public eucharistic procession to take place June 22 in Anchorage

An outdoor Eucharistic procession will take place in Anchorage on Saturday, June 22. The event is hosted by the local Perpetual Adorers of the Most Blessed Sacrament Association — a lay group that supports the nuns at Blessed Sacrament Monastery. Mass will be celebrated immediately before the procession at 1 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Monastery in south Anchorage (2645 E. 72nd Ave). From there, participants will process outdoors to St. Andrew Kim Church and on to Holy Cross Church before returning to the monastery around 3 p.m.

Weekly Masses and adoration times

* Sun.-Sat., Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

* Sun.-Sat., Perpetual Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Andrew

* Sun.-Sat., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Blessed Sacrament Monastery, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

* Mon.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Benedict, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

* Mon.-Tues., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

* Tues., Thurs., Sun., Daybreak Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 6:15 a.m.

* Wed., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 9-10 a.m.

* Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Patrick, 6-9 p.m.

* First Fridays, Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Patrick, 6-8 p.m.

* Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

* Thurs.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Michael in Palmer, 7 p.m.-11:55 a.m.

* Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Holy Family Cathedral, 7 a.m.-noon

* Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Anthony, 7-8 p.m.

* Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Guadalupe, 7-9 p.m.

* Sun., Native Mass, Alaska Native Medical Center, 11 a.m.

* Daily Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 11:30 a.m.

* Tues-Fri., Daily Mass, St. Andrew, 9 a.m.

Registration open for Archbishop’s Golf Tournament

Registration is underway for the Archbishop’s Golf Tournament to support seminarian formation. Individuals and businesses may sign up for the competition, with varying sponsorship packages available. The tournament will be held June 27 at Settlers Bay Golf Course in Wasilla. Participants can register individually or as a team of four. For more information, visit archdioceseofanchorage.org/archbishops-golf-tournament.

Mother’s marriage movement forms Anchorage group

CanaVox, an international marriage movement founded and led by mothers, has launched a group in Anchorage.

The group meets monthly and provides readings on natural law, practical wisdom and science to equip women to speak effectively about the beauty of marriage. According to the website, canavox.com, the goal is to bring people together “to engage in the art of conversation with others” as “we explore the various issues affecting the marriage culture in a calm, thoughtful setting.”

CanaVox groups typically read short essays, personal stories, and view videos to spark discussions.

For more information about local meetings, contact Karen McMorrow at (907) 245-5270 or kmcmorrow1@aol.com

Vacation Bible School set for Anchorage

St. Benedict Church in Anchorage is hosting a vacation Bible school on July 8-12. The event will run 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily. For more information, contact Elise Martinez at 273-1541 or emartinez@stbenedictsak.com

World Wide Marriage Encounter events in June

Established with a mission to strengthen and promote marriage, World Wide Marriage Encounter will hold two events this month. On June 15 the group hosts a prayer circle after the 5:30 p.m. Mass at Holy Cross Church in Anchorage. On June 29 the group will put on a picnic at McHugh Creek in Anchorage. That event will include a romantic walk. To RSVP, contact Tony and Caryn at 352-7395.