'News & Notes'

American Heritage Girls invites girls to join local troop

The American Heritage Girls troop at St. Andrew Church in Eagle River is inviting girls, ages five to 18, to join. The Christ-centered leadership and character development program will meet on Sept. 5, 4:30-6 p.m., in the narthex at St. Andrew’s for an ice cream social geared towards those who would like to learn more about the group. For more information, contact troop coordinator Spring Ellemberger at (907) 230-9223 or email ahgtroopak1130@gmail.com.

‘Thinking through the ethics of the transgender question’

The Anchorage chapter of Catholics United for the Faith invites the public to a special presentation with renowned bioethicist, Father Tad Pacholczyk. Director of the National Catholic Bioethics Center in Philadelphia, he will offer a dynamic presentation titled, “Thinking Through the Ethics of the Transgender Question.”

Father Pacholczyk has a Ph.D. in neuroscience from Yale University, where he focused on cloning genes for neurotransmitters. He worked for several years as a molecular biologist at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School.

He writes a monthly newspaper column on bioethics and has done commentaries for numerous media outlets, including NBC Nightly News, CNN International, ABC World News Tonight, National Public Radio, the Wall Street Journal, the Dallas Morning News, and the New York Times.

The Sept. 26 presentation will take place in the upper room banquet hall at Gallo’s Mexican Restaurant in Anchorage (8615 Old Seward Hwy.). The talk begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for those who wish to order food and drinks. The evening will include a 45-minute presentation, followed by a question and answer session until 8:30 p.m.

Dominican Forum on Catholic doctrine of creation

The friars at Holy Family Cathedral will host a Dominican Forum presentation on Sept. 4 titled, “The Catholic Doctrine of Creation.” Dominican priest Father Gregory Tatum from the Western Dominican Province will deliver the talk, which will look at the fact that arguments about creation in popular culture are seriously amiss. Father Tatum has been a familiar face at Holy Family Cathedral for many years during his summer recess from his teaching schedule. He is a New Testament scripture scholar with a specialty in Saint Paul. Currently teaching at the Angelicum in Rome, he previously taught for twelve years at L’Ecole Biblique in Jerusalem.

The talk will begin at 7 p.m. in the Holy Family Cathedral education building.

Lay Franciscans invite newcomers

Our Lady of the Arctic, a Third Order Secular Franciscan community of Catholic men and women in the Anchorage Archdiocese, meets on the second Saturday of each month in the Shields Center at St. Michael Church in Palmer. The group is dedicated to pursuing a deeper walk in accord with the Gospel through prayer and service to the church and local community. For more information, contact Cathy Adler at (907) 775-0845.

Free talk at Holy Spirit Center

Holy Spirit Center in Anchorage will host a 12-step retreat, Sept. 6-8. Titled, “One Day at a Time,” the retreat is based on the 12 Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous, and is open to anyone interested in recovery from alcoholism and other addictions. The retreat will consist of conferences, prayer, reflection, group sharing and time for individual conferences and confessions with Father John Gubbins. Father Gubbins has been in recovery for over 29 years and currently assists with ministry at two parishes in San Diego and volunteers at hospice. He has led 12-step retreats throughout the U.S. and Canada since 1999. Alison King, a former therapist with the Providence Breakthrough Program, will also facilitate. She has been on her own journey of recovery for 39 years. The retreat begins at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept 6, and ends after noon lunch on Sunday, Sept 8. For more information, call Holy Spirit Center at 346-2343.

Marriage Encounter weekend nears

On Nov. 8-10, Worldwide Marriage Encounter will host a weekend in Anchorage to affirm and celebrate marriages. The weekend at Holy Spirit Center ensures attendees privacy with no public or small group sharing necessary. The event aims to be a routine check-up with some added holy maintenance to strengthen married couples’ relationships. Information and applications are online at alaskawwme.org. For more information, call Deacon Bill or Sherry 250-5885.

Catholic presence at Alaska State Fair

St. Michael Church in Palmer invites all Alaska State Fair visitors to stop by the parish-run eatery, Slippery Gulch. It is located in the blue metal building with white trim on the Green Trail near the mid-way and the Rat Race booth. Slippery Gulch has been at the State Fair for 54 years and is run entirely by volunteers. Parishioners serve burgers, hot dogs, grilled cheese, grilled ham and cheese, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, chili, homemade soups, hot and cold drinks, desserts and the Slippery Gulch’s famous homemade pies. Indoor seating is provided for comfort. Those looking for spiritual nourishment are welcome to attend the Saturday night Mass at “The Gulch” both Saturday evenings of the fair beginning at 10:30 p.m. For more information or to volunteer, call 745-3229. Proceeds from Slippery Gulch go to back to the parish and its ministries.

Shelter for mothers with children seeks assistance

Clare House, an outreach for homeless mothers with children in Anchorage, is in need of the following donated items: twin sheets, blankets, pillowcases and towels. Please drop off donations at the shelter, located at 4110 Spenard Road. The shelter also needs volunteers to serve on meal teams that provide food for the approximately 60 participants at Clare House. Teams have specific dates each month when they provide the dinner meal and drop it off at Clare House around 4 p.m. For more information, email Cindy Lentine: clentine@cssalaska.org or call 907-222-7309 or the main office 907-222-7300.

Weekly Masses and adoration

* Sun.-Sat., Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

* Sun.-Sat., Perpetual Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Andrew

* Sun.-Sat., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Blessed Sacrament Monastery, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

* Mon.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Benedict, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

* Mon.-Tues., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

* Tues., Thurs., Sun., Daybreak Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 6:15 a.m.

* Wed., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 9-10 a.m.

* Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Patrick, 6-9 p.m.

* First Fridays, Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Patrick, 6-8 p.m.

* Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

* Thurs.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Michael in Palmer, 7 p.m.-11:55 a.m.

* Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Holy Family Cathedral, 7 a.m.-noon

* Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Anthony, 7-8 p.m.

* Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Guadalupe, 7-9 p.m.

* Sun., Native Mass, Alaska Native Medical Center, 11 a.m.

* Daily Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 11:30 a.m.

* Tues-Fri., Daily Mass, St. Andrew, 9 a.m.

High school teens invited to national conference

Alaska high schoolers are invited to join a delegation from the Anchorage Archdiocese in attending the National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC) in Indianapolis, Nov. 20-24. The gathering is the largest event in the nation for Catholic high school teens, their bishops, priests, religious and lay leaders. The cost per person from Anchorage is $1,100. Registration materials and a deposit are due to parish leaders by Sept. 1. All interested participants are asked to connect with a designated NCYC coordinator from their home parish. For more information, contact Matthew Beck, archdiocesan director of the Office of Evangelization & Discipleship at mbeck@caa-ak.org or call 297-7734. For information online, visit archdioceseofanchorage.org/ncyc2019.

Food pantry needs volunteer shoppers

St. Francis House Food Pantry, an outreach of Catholic Social Services in Anchorage, needs volunteer shoppers on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Volunteers can serve for one day a week or one day a month. Volunteer shoppers assist clients in the selection of grocery items at St. Francis House Food Pantry. They also assist with distribution of an emergency supply of food to community members. For more information email Cindy Lentine: clentine@cssalaska.org or call 907-222-7309 or the main office 907-222-7300.

Mass celebrated at Native hospital

Every Sunday at 11 a.m., Mass is celebrated at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage for patients and families. Masses are celebrated in Conference Room 2, near the cafeteria.

