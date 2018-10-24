'News & upcoming events across the Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

The following is a listing of news briefs and upcoming events from across the Anchorage Archdiocese.

Archbishop to meet with young adults in Anchorage

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne will hold host the next young adult gathering on Wednesday, Nov. 28, at St. Anthony Church in Anchorage. The event, for ages 18-35, will run 7-9 p.m. and will include adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. The evening’s topic will be, “Preparing to receive Christ at Christmas.” After a time of prayer, Archbishop Etienne will lead a conversation about ways to faithfully journey through Advent towards Christmas. For more information, contact Matthew Beck, director of Youth & Young Adult Ministry for the archdiocese at 297-7734 or mbeck@caa-ak.org.

Lumen Christi open house Nov. 8

The public is invited to a free open house and family dinner at Lumen Christi High School on Nov. 8, 6-8 p.m. The evening is a chance for families to learn more about the 7-12th grade school. Students, parents and faculty will be on hand to provide tours and answer questions. Attendees also have a chance to enter to win a $50 Amazon gift card. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Nov. 5 by calling (907) 245-9231 or emailing lchs@lumenchristiak.com.

SEAS hosts annual school auction

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton will hold its 35th annual school auction on Nov. 9 at the school. The theme this year is “Bring it Home.” Tickets are on sale for $90 per person. Corporate tables start off at $1,020. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Patrick Muller, Alison Bayer or Jennifer Lima at 345-2327 or auction@akseas.com.

High school dodgeball tourney nears

On Nov. 30, 7-10 p.m., Lumen Christi High School will play host to a high school dodgeball tournament at the school. All parishes are invited to assemble a team of six high school teens, consisting of 3 boys and 3 girls, for this double elimination tournament. Parishes may have more than one team, but each team should have a unique name. Each team must have an adult coach that accompanies the players to the tournament. Teens may only play for one team. The winning team will take home a trophy to display over the next year. Team prizes will also be awarded for best uniforms, best strategy, and best overall team spirit. For more information, contact Matthew Beck at 297-7734 or mbeck@caa-ak.org.

Clare House in need of meals

Clare House, the outreach for homeless women and their children in Anchorage, is seeking a few more people to serve on meal teams. Volunteers will commit to preparing a meal for the Clare House residents on the first Monday of November, January, March, May and July. Meals are also needed on the 29th day of each month. For more information, contact Clara Williams at 222-7335 or cwilliams@cssalaska.org.

Catholic Social Services building donation teams

Catholic Social Services has launched “donation teams” to help with programs that are in constant need of specific donations. Donation team members will receive emails about needs as they arise. For more information, contact Clara Williams at 222-7335 or cwilliams@cssalaska.org.

Abortion outreach offers healing

Project Rachel is a confidential support group for post-abortive women and others who have been impacted by abortion. This ministry of the Archdiocese of Anchorage is open to all faith backgrounds and is free and open to the public. For more information, call the group’s confidential phone line at 297-7781 or toll-free (866) 434-3344.

Winter youth retreat set for Dec.

Registration is open for “Glory Bound,” a three-day retreat for middle school youth (grades 6-8) at St. Therese Camp in the Mat-Su Valley. The December retreat provides opportunities to reconnect with faith and the St. Therese’s Camp community. The summer staff will return to lead three days full of camp activities including sledding, playing on the frozen lake, snowball fights, music, making Christmas ornaments and cookies and more. The camp will also have Mass, confession, adoration, cabin talks and spiritually-focused sessions. New and previous campers are welcome. To register visit stthereseak.com. Registration is $96. Some financial aid is available. For more information, contact camp director Rudy Poglitsh at 907-232-2066 or email campdirector@stthereseak.com. To register online, go to sttheresescampak.com

Catholic student club meets at UAA

A Catholic campus ministry takes place on Thursdays during the academic year at the University of Alaska Anchorage in The Den from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students are invited to bring lunch and enjoy a time of fellowship, Scripture reflections and prayer.

Book an evening with the archbishop

Dates for the coming year’s Evenings of Adoration & Conversation with Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne have been set. Archbishop Etienne is available on the following dates: Nov. 27, Dec. 17, Feb. 11, March 18, April 15 and May 19-20. Archbishop Emeritus Roger Schwietz is available on January 14. Parishes that wish to host an evening of adoration and conversation can contact Matthew Beck at mbeck@caa-ak.org or 355-3223.

Weekly Masses and adoration

Sun.-Sat., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Blessed Sacrament Monastery, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Sun.-Sat., Perpetual Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Andrew

Mon.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Benedict, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Mon.-Tues., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tues., Thurs., Sun., Daybreak Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 6:15 a.m.

Wed., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 9-10 a.m.

Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Patrick, 6-9 p.m.

First Fridays, Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Patrick, 6-8 p.m.

Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Thurs.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Michael in Palmer, 7 p.m.-11:55 a.m.

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Holy Family Cathedral, 7 a.m.-noon

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Anthony, 7-8 p.m.

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Guadalupe, 7-9 p.m.

Sun., Native Mass, Alaska Native Medical Center, 11 a.m.

Daily Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 11:30 a.m.

Tues-Fri., Daily Mass, St. Andrew, 9 a.m.

Organize a local Marriage Encounter weekend

Marriage Encounter weekend experiences can be scheduled in various locations across the Archdiocese of Anchorage. This ministry offers married couples a chance to reconnect, renew intimacy and romance and celebrate unity. Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers fully guided weekends by a Catholic priest and presenting teams. These gatherings do not involve public or small group sharing. Applications are due one month prior to any chosen weekend.

For more information about this opportunity, visit alaskawwme.org. To organize a weekend outside of the Mat-Su and Anchorage areas call Deacon Bill or Sherry at (907) 631-0484.