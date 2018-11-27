'News & Upcoming Events across the Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

The following is a list of news briefs and upcoming events from across the Anchorage Archdiocese.

Archbishop to meet with young adults in Anchorage

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne will host the next young adult gathering on Dec. 17, 7 p.m., at St. Patrick Church in Anchorage. The event, for ages 18-35, is titled, “Having Joyful Faith Through the Darkness.” For more information, contact Matthew Beck, director of Youth & Young Adult Ministry for the archdiocese at 297-7734.

Legion of Mary retreat with Fr. Gabriel Mosher

The Anchorage chapter of the Legion of Mary is hosting a silent retreat, Feb. 1-3, at Holy Spirit Center in Anchorage. The retreat will be led by Dominican priest Father Gabriel Mosher. Cost includes room, board and retreat fee: $240 single and $220 double. For reservations or information, contact the Legion of Mary at 947-8335. Space is limited.

Advent mission open to the public

Father Michael Shields is offering an Advent mission titled, “Faith, Hope and Love,” at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Anchorage, Dec. 3-5, from 7 to 9 p.m. The parish mission is open to the public. For more information, contact the parish at (907) 345-4466.

Night of Prayer for Life Dec. 8

The 29th annual National Night of Prayer for Life takes place on Saturday, Dec. 8, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage. All are welcome to attend and pray, through the intercession of the Mother of God, for the establishment of a “culture of life” and the protection of the unborn. The event takes place at churches around the country on the feast of the Immaculate Conception. At Our Lady of Guadalupe, following the feast day Mass at 5:30 p.m., the night of prayers starts at about 6:45 p.m. and continues until 11 p.m. The four-hour period of adoration before the Blessed Sacrament will involve prayers for life, a rosary and hymns. There will also be time set aside for silent meditation. From 8 to 9 p.m. attendees will pray in unity with fellow Catholics in all U.S. time zones. Members of the Knights of Columbus, St. Juan Diego Council 12492, have sponsored this annual prayer service in Anchorage since 2003. For more information, call John Fleming at 230-7783.

Clare House in need of meals

Clare House, the outreach for homeless women and their children in Anchorage, is seeking a few more people to serve on meal teams. Volunteers will commit to preparing a meal for the Clare House residents on the first Monday of November, January, March, May and July. Meals are also needed on the 29th day of each month. For more information, contact Clara Williams at 222-7335.

Catholic Social Services building donation teams

Catholic Social Services has launched “donation teams” to help with programs that are in constant need of specific donations. Donation team members will receive emails about needs as they arise. For more information, contact Clara Williams at 222-7335.

Abortion outreach offers healing

Project Rachel is a confidential support group for post-abortive women and others who have been impacted by abortion. This ministry of the Archdiocese of Anchorage is open to all faith backgrounds and is free and open to the public. For more information, call the group’s confidential phone line at 297-7781 or toll-free (866) 434-3344.

Winter youth retreat set for Dec.

Registration is open for “Glory Bound,” a three-day retreat for middle school youth (grades 6-8) at St. Therese’s Camp in the Mat-Su Valley. The December retreat provides opportunities to reconnect with faith and the St. Therese’s Camp community. The summer staff will return to lead three days full of camp activities including sledding, playing on the frozen lake, snowball fights, music, making Christmas ornaments and cookies and more. The camp will also have Mass, confession, adoration, cabin talks and spiritually focused sessions. New and previous campers are welcome. To register, visit sttheresescampak.com. Registration is $96. Some financial aid is available. For more information, contact camp director Rudy Poglitsh at 907-232-2066 or email campdirector@stthereseak.com.

Catholic student club meets at UAA

A Catholic campus ministry takes place on Thursdays during the academic year at the University of Alaska Anchorage in The Den from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students are invited to bring lunch and enjoy a time of fellowship, Scripture reflections and prayer.

Book an evening with the archbishop

Dates for the coming year’s Evenings of Adoration & Conversation with Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne have been set. Archbishop Etienne is available on the following dates: Feb. 11, March 18, April 15 and May 19-20. Archbishop Emeritus Roger Schwietz is available on January 14. Parishes that wish to host an evening of adoration and conversation can contact Matthew Beck at mbeck@caa-ak.org or 355-3223.

Weekly Masses and adoration

Sun.-Sat., Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Sun.-Sat., Perpetual Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Andrew

Sun.-Sat., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Blessed Sacrament Monastery, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Mon.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Benedict, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Mon.-Tues., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tues., Thurs., Sun., Daybreak Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 6:15 a.m.

Wed., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 9-10 a.m.

Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Patrick, 6-9 p.m.

First Fridays, Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Patrick, 6-8 p.m.

Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Thurs.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Michael in Palmer, 7 p.m.-11:55 a.m.

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Holy Family Cathedral, 7 a.m.-noon

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Anthony, 7-8 p.m.

Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Guadalupe, 7-9 p.m.

Sun., Native Mass, Alaska Native Medical Center, 11 a.m.

Daily Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 11:30 a.m.

Tues-Fri., Daily Mass, St. Andrew, 9 a.m.

Launch a Marriage Encounter weekend

Marriage Encounter weekend experiences can be scheduled in various locations across the Archdiocese of Anchorage. This ministry offers married couples a chance to reconnect, renew intimacy and romance and celebrate unity. Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers fully guided weekends by a Catholic priest and presenting teams. These gatherings do not involve public or small group sharing. Applications are due one month prior to any chosen weekend.

For more information about this opportunity, visit alaskawwme.org. To organize a weekend outside of the Mat-Su and Anchorage areas call Deacon Bill or Sherry at (907) 631-0484.