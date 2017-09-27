'October happenings around the Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

The following upcoming news and events are taking place across the Anchorage Archdiocese.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School set for 34th auction

The 34th annual auction for St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Anchorage Marriott Downtown starting at 5 p.m. Individual tickets and tables to attend the event are available for purchase. The school is accepting donations for the event. There is advertising space available for purchase in the auction booklet. For more information call 345-2327 or email auction@akseas.com.

Celebrating Catholic priests

For 11 years, Worldwide Marriage Encounter has sponsored World Priest Day to honor the men who have dedicated their lives to Christ and the Catholic Church through the Sacrament of Holy Orders. The day is an opportunity for Catholics to share their love and support for all priests, diocesan as well as those in religious orders. World Priest Day will be celebrated on Oct. 29 this year.

Celebrations can be as simple as sending a special card or making a phone call. The point is to acknowledge priests who have been an important part of one’s life: past and present pastors, the priest who witnessed a marriage or baptized a child or who provided consolation during the loss of a loved one, to name a few.

Suggestions for celebrating World Priest Day can be found at wpd.wwme.org or priestsunday.org.

Spanish pilgrimage to Holy Land

Father Leonidas “Leo” Mena will be leading a Spanish language pilgrimage to the Holy Land next year, Jan. 16-27. The pilgrimage is hosted by Educational Opportunities Travel located in Florida. The itinerary is listed on the Anchorage Archdiocese’s website at archdioceseofanchorage.org.

For more information, contact Father Mena at Leonidas1@hotmail.com or call his cell at (914) 733-5039. Father Mena is a hospital chaplain at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage and also serves in the Archdiocese of Anchorage.

Become a sidewalk counselor

Anchorage pro-life group, “Alaska Right to Life,” is training sidewalk counselors. As the last line of defense against aborted children, counselors provide interventions to women entering Planned Parenthood. To equip the counselors with the proper approach to this outreach, Alaska Right to Life is offering free training sessions over the coming months. The sessions will include both time in the classroom and on the sidewalk. Upcoming trainings will take at White Fields Church in Wasilla on Oct. 21 and at the Alaska Right to Life Office in Anchorage on Nov. 4. Lunch is included. For more information, contact Alaska Right to Life Executive Director Christopher Kurka at (907) 276-1912.

Defending the Catholic faith

Catholic Apologetics for Adults & Teens is a class offered on Wednesdays, 7-8:30 p.m., at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Anchorage. Classes run until Dec. 10. Instructor Edward Wassell has been teaching this course in the Archdiocese of Anchorage for 10 years. The course teaches attendees how to defend Catholic faith and better understand the authority of the pope, the role of Mary, purgatory and other Catholic teachings. For more information, contact Ed Wassell at 245-5113 or ewassell495@yahoo.com

Rosary Rally with Archbishop Etienne

The 2017 Rosary Rally will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, at 9:45 a.m. in Holy Family Cathedral’s outdoor grotto. The event will begin following the 9 a.m. Mass. This year’s speaker is Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne. The public is invited to join the event to pray for peace in the world and the salvation of souls. For more information, contact the Legion of Mary at 242-2908.

Weekly Masses and adoration

• Sun.-Sat., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Blessed Sacrament Monastery (2645 East 72nd, Ave.), 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

• Mon.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Benedict, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

• Mon.-Tues., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Tues., Thurs., Sun., Daybreak Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 6:15 a.m.

• Wed., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 9-10 a.m.

• Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Holy Family Cathedral, 7 a.m.-noon

• Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Anthony, 7-8 p.m.

• Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Guadalupe, 7-9 p.m.

• Sun., Native Mass, Alaska Native Medical Center, 11 a.m.

• Daily Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 11:30 a.m.

St. Francis Awards Dinner Oct. 5

The annual St. Francis Stewardship Awards Dinner, honoring Alaskans who serve the church in the spirit of Saint Francis, will take place Oct. 5 in the Lunney Center at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage. For more information about the upcoming event, contact Melissa Hernandez at 907-297-7790.

Training for parish nurses

“Foundations of Faith Community Nursing,” is a course offered for registered nurses to advance training in parish-based nursing. Held at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, the upcoming course takes place Oct. 14-15. For more information, contact Tara Orley at 212-5053 or email tara.orley@providence.org.

Help for marriages in trouble

Those seeking help for their marriages are welcome to attend a Retrouvaille weekend. The next one takes place Friday, Oct. 27, to Sunday, Oct. 29. Retrouvaille is a program for married couples that feel bored, disillusioned, angry or lonely in their marriage relationship. Most don’t know how to change the situation or communicate with their spouse about it. This program has helped tens of thousands of couples experiencing difficulties in their marriage. For confidential information or to register for the program, call (907) 863-8000 or log on to www.HelpOurMarriage.com.

Abortion outreach offers healing

Project Rachel is a confidential support group for post-abortive women and others who have been impacted by abortion. This ministry of the Archdiocese of Anchorage is open to all faith backgrounds and is free and open to the public. For more information, call the group’s confidential phone line at 297-7781 or toll-free (866) 434-3344.

Women’s Mornings Reflection restart

The Women’s Mornings of Reflection are resuming on Oct. 7 with Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne. The upcoming meeting will be held at St. Patrick Church in Anchorage. Doors open at 9 a.m. The rosary begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by 10 a.m. Mass. After Mass there will be a couple of reflections and an opportunity to go to confession. The morning will end with a light lunch. For more information, email Anna Dummer at anna_dummer@yahoo.com.

Auction for Holy Rosary Academy

The Auction Dinner Gala for Holy Rosary Academy will take place Oct. 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Marriott’s Hotel in downtown Anchorage. The event will include silent and live auction items for the K-12th grade independent Catholic school. Tickets are $125 a seat or $1,100 for a table. Sponsors’ names will be listed on their table and advertising will appear in the program. For more information or to purchase a ticket or table, call (907) 276-5822. The auction will celebrate 30 years of Holy Rosary providing Catholic, classical education in Anchorage.