'Outdoor adventure with monks, religious sister geared for young adults'

Many young adult Catholics drift from the faith upon leaving home.

Eagle Eye Alaska is an innovative annual hike and retreat that takes young adults into Alaska’s backcountry in an effort to inspire and reconnect them to the practices, sacraments and prayers of the Catholic faith.

The upcoming retreat, July 12-22, is for ages 20 to 35 and will include a priest and a religious brother and religious sister from the Community of St. John who will provide formation during the weeklong retreat.

The days take the rhythm of the liturgical observances of the Community of St. John, with morning, midday, evening prayer and daily Mass. The 20 participants begin by hiking the Crow Pass Trail for 3.5 days and then return to Holy Spirit Center in Anchorage for classes in theology and philosophy.

For more information, contact Rachel or David Andrews at eagleeyealaska@gmail.com or (907) 349-1258. More information is online at eagleeyeministries.brushfire.com/eesi

A separate and free evening event, open to the public, will take place on July 11, following the 5:30 p.m. Mass at St. Patrick Church in Anchorage. Sister Teresa Immaculate, from the Community of St. John, will speak on the existence of God.