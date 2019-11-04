'Parishes celebrate with Christmas bazaar fundraisers'

The holiday bazaar season is in full swing, with churches, schools and community organizations hosting a variety of events. Darker nights and colder days bring many folks indoors to indulge in creative pursuits and plan for the upcoming holiday season. Bazaars and other events bring folks together to share their talents, their time and their treasure. There are still several parishes in the Archdiocese of Anchorage finalizing plans for opportunities for socializing and celebrating these days with parishioners and neighbors. Artisans and craft persons are gathering their wares for these annual traditions, which put a little money in their pockets and contribute significantly to these parishes’ fundraising efforts. Infrastructure projects, community outreach and vital ministries all benefit from the work of many volunteers who plan and host these events, which center around fun, fellowship and food.



From now until just before Christmas, several parishes will lure customers with unique, often handcrafted items, a delicious variety of culinary offerings and a festive, friendly atmosphere. The knowledge that they are supporting friends and neighbors and contributing to the necessary work of the church partly funded by these events is a bonus.

Many of the venues offer space and/or tables to vendors outside their parishes for a nominal fee or a percentage of the proceeds. Please contact the persons listed below for more information.

SAINT BERNARD



This Talkeetna parish will hold its Christmas holiday bazaar on November 2, at the Sheldon Community Arts Hanger, located at 22249 S “D” Street (one block off Main Street), from 10 am to 4 pm. Local crafts, beads, jewelry, ivory, pottery, paintings, photography, fabric art and other unique items will be featured. A Christmas basket door prize and a fun silent auction add to the festivities. Baked goods and lunch will be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit Covenant House, CSS Charlie Elder House, Brother Francis Shelter, the Talkeetna food bank, and local outreach. Vendor tables are available for $30 and must be paid in advance. For more information, please contact Jeri at (907) 223-3198.

HOLY FAMILY CATHEDRAL



The annual Betty Libby Holiday Bazaar, hosted at the historic parish located in downtown Anchorage at 800 W 5th Avenue, is on Saturday, November 9, from 9:30 am to 4 pm. Items for sale include crafts from local vendors, home-baked goods, jams and jellies. A variety of activities for children are included as well as a white elephant sale. Shoppers can purchase breakfast, as well as a hearty lunch prepared by the Knights of Columbus. Proceeds support the Women of Holy Family Ministry, which sponsors funeral receptions and other parish events. For more information, please contact Stephanie at (907) 885-9952.

SAINT ANTHONY



Located at 825 S Klevin Street, this long-standing Anchorage parish hosts its annual holiday bazaar, which raises money for parish needs on Saturday, November 9, from 9 am to 4 pm. Over 40 vendors will sell a variety of items, including Alaska Native arts and crafts, clothing and apparel items. Handcrafted items from holiday table runners to crocheted and knitted items, as well as collectibles, antiques and rare items are offered. A silent auction and Christmas room/white elephant sale, with new and gently used items, are popular features, and gift wrapping will be provided. The Knights of Columbus will be cooking up hot dogs, hamburgers and other goodies. For information on the bazaar, please call Mary Snowball at (907) 486-3513.

SAINT MICHAEL



The Palmer parish, located at 425 Fireweed Lane, is hosting its annual craft fair, Saturday, November 9, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Featured vendors will have handmade crafts, soaps and honey. Beaded and rock work items will also be showcased. A gift basket silent auction to raise money for the National Catholic Youth Conference attendees is featured, as well as gift wrapping. For more information, contact Dee Covalt (907) 841-5978.



SACRED HEART



Located at 1201 E Bogard Road, this Wasilla parish will hold its annual bazaar before and after the weekend masses on November 23 and 24. The Saint Jude’s Guild sponsors this event, which features baby and lap-sized quilts, table runners and placemats. Proceeds are to benefit the coffee fund and any special needs, particularly funeral and grief support. For more information, please contact Dorie Smith at (907) 376-4081.

SAINT MARY’S SCHOOL



The Kodiak elementary school will feature its annual “Cookies by the Pound” fundraiser on Saturday, December 7. Approximately 60 families eac donate six-dozen homemade cookies, which are then sold by the pound. A wide variety of cookies is available at this popular event. The event will also feature local businesses and artists, and a book fair. For information, contact the school at (907) 486-3513.