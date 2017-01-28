'PHOTOS: More than 300 people turn out for pro-life march in Palmer'

CatholicAnchor.org

More than 300 people turned out for what many believe is the first-ever pro-life march in Palmer on Saturday, Jan. 28. Mat-Su residents packed the downtown Palmer Depot before marching through the streets of palmer to pray for an end to abortion and give peaceful public witness to the dignity and rights of unborn babies.

“Each year, since Roe vs. Wade was decided, hundreds of thousands of pro-life Americans have made their way to Washington, D.C., to demand an end to abortion,” a statement from the groups said. “But D.C. is a long way for we Alaskans to travel, so why not stay closer to home and still share the same message — abortion is a travesty of epic proportions and it must be stopped!”

The march included a mile-long walk through downtown Palmer, stopping to pray outside the office of abortion doctor Susan Lemagie and also pausing to pray outside Gov. Bill Walker’s Mat-Su offices.