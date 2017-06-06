PHOTOS: Alaska Catholic Youth Conference kicks off

Catholic youth from across Alaska took part in the opening Mass for the Alaska Catholic Youth Conference. The liturgy took place June 5 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage. Earlier in the day the youth marched three miles during a Marian procession from St. Benedict Church to the co-cathedral. For the next three days youth will take part in workshops, liturgies, concerts, service projects and other activities to help deepen and inspire their faith.

Click here to view photos of the Marian procession.

Click here to view photos of the opening Mass.

