'PHOTOS: Alaska Catholic Youth Conference kicks off'

Catholic youth from across Alaska took part in the opening Mass for the Alaska Catholic Youth Conference. The liturgy took place June 5 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage. Earlier in the day the youth marched three miles during a Marian procession from St. Benedict Church to the co-cathedral. For the next three days youth will take part in workshops, liturgies, concerts, service projects and other activities to help deepen and inspire their faith.