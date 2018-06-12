PHOTOS: Alaskan takes final step before next summer’s priestly ordination

On June 8 Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne ordained seminarian Kevin Klump to the transitional diaconate, the last step before being ordained to the priesthood. The ordination was at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage. Klump’s ordination was a family affair, with parents, grandparents, siblings and goddaughter in attendance — and his brother and sister-in-law assisting in the choir. Deacon Klump also has an uncle, Father Greg Klump, who is a priest in the Archdiocese of St. Louis, though he was not be able to attend, he plans to be at Deacon Klump’s planned priestly ordination in 2019.

