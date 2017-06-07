'PHOTOS: Alaskas bishops field impromptu questions from teens'

CatholicAnchor.org

Alaska’s three bishops (Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne, Fairbanks Bishop Chad Zielinski and Anchorage Archbishop Emeritus Roger Schwietz) and apostolic administrator for the diocese of Juneau (Fr. Pat Travers) fielded impromptu questions from a large gathering of Alaskan teens during day two of the Alaska Catholic Youth Conference at Lumen Christi High School in Anchorage on June 6. The Catholic Anchor will cover the event in the upcoming July issue.