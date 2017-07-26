PHOTOS: Famous Fatima statue of Virgin Mary lands in Anchorage

CatholicAnchor.org

The world-famous international Pilgrim Virgin Statue is just landed in Anchorage for a July 26-30 stop as part of a two-year U.S. tour for peace. The goal of this tour is to bring the graces of Fatima to the American people and help a new generation learn, live and spread the message of Fatima — heaven’s “peace plan” — one that is intimately linked with the message of Divine Mercy. This statue was blessed by the Bishop of Liera, Fatima, to serve as the Pilgrim Virgin who would carry the blessings of Fatima throughout the world. Events with the statue and its custodian, Patrick Sabat, will be held at various churches across Anchorage with the public invited to attend. The photos of the statue arrival in Anchorage and the schedule of events in Alaska listed below.

• July 26, 7-9 p.m. (Holy Hour at 6 p.m.), Youth event, St. Benedict Church, Anchorage

• July 27 (Palmer) – St Michael Parish, Special Event 5:30-8 p.m. (Holy Mass 6:30 p.m.) followed by all-night Eucharistic Adoration. Statue departs at 8 a.m. Friday.

• July 28, 11:30 a.m. until July 29 7 a.m., Holy Family Cathedral (with special event 7-9 p.m. on July 28)

• July 29, 9 a.m.-noon, St. Patrick Church in Anchorage.

— For more information, contact the Legion of Mary at 242-2908.