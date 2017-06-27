'PHOTOS: Father Robert Whitney celebrates his first Mass'

Father Robert Whitney celebrated his first Mass as a priest on June 24 at Holy Family Cathedral in Anchorage. He was ordained the day before at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral by Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne.
