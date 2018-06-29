'PHOTOS: Golfers tee off to support Alaskans training for priesthood'

CatholicAnchor.org

A total of 92 golfers comprising 23 teams turned out for the second annual Archbishop’s Golf Tournament to help raise funds to support Alaskan men training for the Catholic priesthood.

The June 7 tournament in Anchorage raised just over $11,000 to support the Seminarian Endowment Challenge, a fund which helps cover expenses of Alaskans pursuing the priesthood for the archdiocese.

The winning team was comprised of Bill Woodland, Judy Woodland, Scott Woodland and Will Woodland.

The Seminarian Endowment Challenge began two years ago when Catholic Extension offered the Archdiocese of Anchorage a “challenge grant” to aid with expenses for seminarian training. Extension is a national organization that helps isolated or financially under-resourced dioceses, including all three Alaskan dioceses.

In addition to the tournaments, periodic dinner fundraisers also help to grow the endowment.

It can cost as much as $325,000 to educate one man for the priesthood. Four young men are currently studying for the priesthood for the archdiocese — Jake Brownlee, Ed Burke, Madison Hayes and Kevin Klump, who was ordained last month to the transitional diaconate, the final step before being ordained as Alaska’s newest priest next summer.