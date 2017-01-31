'PHOTOS: Hundreds of students celebrate Alaska’s Catholic schools'

CatholicAnchor.org

The annual Catholic school Mass in the Anchorage Archdiocese was celebrated on Jan. 30 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage. The archdiocese is home to five Catholic schools: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Holy Rosary Academy and Lumen Christi (all in Anchorage), Our Lady of the Valley in Wasilla and St. Mary’s in Kodiak. An estimated 400 students turned out for the Mass to celebrate and pray for continued growth of Catholic education in Alaska.