'Planned Parenthood of Alaska pressing Murkowski to uphold its funding'

Facing the prospect of massive cuts in federal funding, Planned Parenthood in Alaska is pressuring Sen. Lisa Murkowski to support its work, including elective abortions.

In a January email to supporters, Planned Parenthood’s Alaska Public Affairs Manager Jessica Cler called on Alaskans to share stories about why Planned Parenthood “matters to you.”

Claiming that her organization was in the fight of its life, Cler warned that Republicans in Washington, D.C., are unsupportive of Planned Parenthood and the abortions it performs. She urged supporters to contact Murkowski, saying her vote is needed “to stop this attack and sometimes she needs a little convincing.”

The Planned Parenthood email to Alaskans comes on the heels of U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan’s comments that the new Congress will attempt to defund Planned Parenthood and reallocate hundreds of millions of dollars to comprehensive health care centers, which offer far more services to women than do Planned Parenthood’s abortion clinics.

Each year, Planned Parenthood commits more than 300,000 abortions while taking in more than $500 million in U.S. taxpayer dollars.

The abortion giant’s effort to shore up support from Murkowski is part Planned Parenthood’s national campaign to stave off cuts in federal funding.

“Senator Murkowski needs to hear your story…Your response can show Senator Murkowski the importance of Planned Parenthood and hopefully motivate her to take powerful, effective action when it matters most,” Cler said.

For her part, Murkowski has previously stated that she supports Planned Parenthood.

In 2015, as video evidence surfaced that Planned Parenthood was harvesting and selling fetal baby parts, Murkowski told Anchorage TV station KTUU that she continues to back America’s largest abortion company.

“I’m a supporter of Planned Parenthood. I believe that the services that are provided for the tens of thousands of Alaskan men and woman, access to not only women’s health care but also access to men’s as well, access to screenings, access to affordable birth control, is an important service and I have supported that,” she said at the time.