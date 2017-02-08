'Planned Parenthood applauds Sen. Murkowski for supporting overseas abortion providers'

CatholicAnchor.org

Planned Parenthood, the largest provider of abortions in Alaska, has praised Sen. Lisa Murkowski for introducing legislation that seeks to permanently end the “Mexico City Policy,” which bans government funding of foreign pro-abortion groups like the International Planned Parenthood Federation and others that perform overseas abortions or lobbies for its legalization.

The policy was first established by President Ronald Reagan in 1984 and continued by President George H.W. Bush. President Bill Clinton ended the policy in 1993 but President George W. Bush reinstated it until President Barak Obama again ended the policy in 2009.

President Donald Trump reinstated the Mexico City Policy on Jan. 23, a day after the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling, which along with the Court’s Doe v. Bolton decision, established abortion-on-demand as the law of the land in the United States.

Murkowski joined 41 Senate Democrats and one other Republican in supporting legislation to end the Mexico City Policy and open funds for pro-abortion groups.

Jessica Cler, a Planned Parenthood spokeswoman in Alaska, said Murkowski’s efforts in support of abortions overseas was commendable.

“We applaud Senator Murkowski, for putting the rights of women above partisan politics,” Cler said in a statement. “We commend Senator Murkowski for standing up for women and against extreme policies that take women backwards, and hope she continues to move forward in this direction as an ally for women at home and abroad.”

Pro-life organizations, however, along with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops strongly supported President Trump’s decision to reinstate the Mexico City Policy.

“This is a welcome step toward restoring and enforcing important federal policies that respect the most fundamental human right — the right to life — as well as the long-standing, bi-partisan consensus against forcing Americans to participate in the violent act of abortion,” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities.