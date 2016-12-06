Planned Parenthood sues Alaska to perform later-term abortions

CatholicAnchor.org

Planned Parenthood, Alaska’s largest abortion chain, has teamed up with the ACLU and the Center for Reproductive Rights to sue the state in order to repeal state regulations on second trimester abortions.

A Nov. 30 lawsuit claims that state regulations are unconstitutional.

Pro-life advocates described the move as an attempt to circumvent the legislative and democratic process.

“In their quest to kill more pre-born Alaskans, Planned Parenthood has realized that it is more cost effective to file lawsuits to have allied leftist judges on a power trip ’throw out’ state law and force tax payers to cover their attorneys fees, rather than going through the normal legislative process of changing state law,” said Christopher Kurka, executive director of Alaska Right to Life.

The suit, filed in state court, challenges the constitutionality of regulations governing clinics that provide abortions — regulations such as having a blood supply on-hand and being equipped for major surgeries.

A statement from the claimants holds that such requirements are unnecessary “given the fact that abortion is a very safe procedure.”

The claimants maintain that Alaska law overly burdens women seeking later-term abortions.

That leads to women flying out of state to obtain abortions after the first trimester, they note.

Planned Parenthood currently performs first trimester surgical and medication abortions at clinics in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau and Soldotna. Together these clinics account for the vast majority of the 1,300-1,400 abortions performed annually in Alaska.

The new lawsuit is part of a coordinated effort that includes two other cases in Missouri and North Carolina. The aim is to challenge regulations on abortion that the abortion advocate claims “are designed to block women who have decided to have an abortion from actually getting one.”

The North Carolina suit challenges its ban on abortion after 20 weeks and the Missouri suit challenges its law that requires clinics that provide abortions to be outfitted with medical safeguards.

The Alaska lawsuit comes at a time when Planned Parenthood is under heightened scrutiny for its alleged role in selling aborted baby parts across various clinics throughout the country.

On Dec. 2 the U.S. Congress approved additional funds to continue investigating Planned Parenthood and the sale of aborted baby body parts. According to a report from LifeSiteNews, a special House panel has made nine criminal and regulatory referrals against Planned Parenthood, other abortion businesses, fetal tissue companies, and universities for allegedly profiting from the sale of fetal body parts.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has vowed to defund Planned Parenthood by giving incoming President Donald Trump a chance to sign such legislation.