'Pro-life prayer service to mark 45th year since Roe'

On Saturday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m., the 18th annual Anchorage interdenominational prayer service marking the anniversary of Roe v. Wade takes place at the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery on 9th Street and Cordova.

Leading pro-life leaders in Alaska will join Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne for this gathering, which marks the 45th anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision, Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion in the U.S. Under Roe and its companion case, Doe v. Bolton, abortion is legal through the ninth month of pregnancy for virtually whatever reason.

All are invited to attend the service to pray for those affected by abortion. The gathering is sponsored by the Alaska Knights of Columbus.