'Pro-life walk through streets of Anchorage set for April 22'

Alaskans are preparing for an April “Walk for Life” through the streets of downtown Anchorage.

Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and Alaska Right to Life, the Saturday, April 22, event will begin at 12 p.m. at the pro-life memorial in the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery (at the corner of 9th Ave. and Cordova St.). From there participants will walk to the St. John Paul II Memorial site on the Delaney Park Strip.

Participants will be praying a Chaplet of Divine Mercy at the park strip. The event should conclude at 1 p.m. All those planning to attend are encouraged to bring pro-life signs.